Another way out of the Brexit mess

I have never been on an aeroplane and I do not have a passport, but think of myself as a European. I am also a patriotic Englishman and I love the country in which I was born. My father came here at the age of seven with a sun-darkened skin and speaking with a Greek accent. He was born in Smyrna in 1922. His life, and those of his parents, and my mother’s parents, and my partner’s grandparents were all scarred and disrupted by war and conflict, the consequences of which still reverberate in our lives today.
And now my country has embarked upon a course which could have terrible repercussions for new generations to come. Our government, if that is what it is, appears to have no consistent strategy and no realistic vision of the future. Theresa May, like Donald Trump, shamelessly argues that black is white, and an hour later that white is black, and gets away with it. How can this be! Partly it is because there is no opposition in the Commons worthy of the name: Harold Wilson, Roy Jenkins, Dennis Healey, Jim Callaghan and Ted Heath would have eviscerated the third raters who now sit on the government benches in a matter of hours. But it is also because there seems to be no plausible way out of the situation the referendum landed us in.
I was on the People’s March, but I don’t support the Party’s policy of a referendum on the deal. Leaving aside Justine Greening’s absurd proposal for three options, if a second referendum again supported Leave it would at least settle the matter, but although a Remain vote would ameliorate the economic disaster that will otherwise afflict this country it would deepen the divisions that the referendum created and poison our political system for decades to come.
The solution is to have a General Election at which the only question is whether candidates support Brexit or not. There are precedents for how this might be done: the 1918 ‘Coupon’ election; the National Government elections of 1931 and 1935; the Liberal/SDP Alliance of 1983. What those candidates who support Brexit might choose to do is irrelevant, but those of us in all parties who oppose it would need to select a single candidate in each constituency to unite around. In Broxtowe it would clearly be Anna Soubry, in Totnes Sarah Wollaston, both Tories. In the seats we hold it would be our MPs. Some Labour MPs, like David Lammy, have clear anti-Brexit credentials – others don’t. Each constituency would need to create a committee to negotiate who the lead anti-Brexit candidate would be, and there would probably have to be a national co-ordinating committee. It would be difficult and it would be messy, but it would be possible. And if an anti-Brexit majority were to be elected the new government would have a democratic legitimacy that superseded the referendum result which would allow it to negotiate a lasting resolution to our relationship with Europe. That might take a year, and having completed the task it would resign and allow normal politics to resume. The whole debacle would perhaps have awakened the EU itself to the urgent necessity of improvements to its governance which its supporters so singularly failed to address before the referendum, and hopefully many of those who had voted Leave would not feel that the ‘system’ had betrayed them, and that, on balance, economic stability was preferable to the certain chaos that a no-deal Brexit will deliver.
* Member of the Liberal Party/Liberal Democrats since 1967 - apart from a year off in 1991 in protest at the Party’s support for the first Gulf War,
To have a GE with only one question being put to the electorate, as is proposed here, is really no different to having a referendum.
“The solution is to have a General Election at which the only question is whether candidates support Brexit or not.”
What happens if the Lib Dem candidate happens to be pro-Brexit?
I for one will vote based on a range of issues. I would no more vote for a Europhile candidate who espouses Thatcherite economic policies and works for the interests of bankers or the Saudis, than I would for Nigel Farage.
The Liberal Democrats are seriously in danger of simply becoming a one issue party if they go down this line. I do not want to vote for Osbornite Tories or Blairite Labour MPs, their overall worldview is not mine.
We do not – and are not in a position to – dictate to the electorate on what basis – what issues etc. – they decide how to cast their votes.
“The whole debacle would perhaps have awakened the EU itself to the urgent necessity of improvements to its governance which its supporters so singularly failed to address before the referendum”
If the EU is going to exist for the purpose of political union, then abolishing the Strasbourg / Brussels traveling circus, and abolishing the Commission would be a start and allowing the parliament to propose laws should be the most basic requirements for any reform to begin. I am sick of contacting my MEP just to ask them to vote down the rot emanating from the Commission clearly the product of corporate lobbying – be it ACTA, Copyright directives, TTIP, Fourth Rail package or whatnot.
@David Hill,
I’ve said this many times before but the problem for many of us on the left is that we are truly internationalist, or at least like to think we are :-), but we don’t agree with the EU, the euro and the needless austerity that is imposed on countries like Greece as a consequence. So we have a difficult choice.
Maybe we should support Brexit because it will create an existential crisis which blows up the euro. Now why would we want to do that? That would be terrible. It’s because, otherwise, it will drive Western European wages down to Eastern European levels in global competition for export share with the Chinese.
It’s going to be fine for Eastern Europeans, good for the efficient net exporters of Northern Europe, but an absolute disaster for countries like Italy, France Spain and Greece. Even the UK, because its in the same trading bloc, albeit without the euro is feeling the fallout.
If you have a system where one side is determined to run a surplus but the other side isn’t allowed to run a deficit because of austerity rules then all they can do is permanently contract their economies as they sink deeper into debt.
They have to be classified as ‘basket case’ economies to keep down the euro on the forex markets just so the supposedly successful economies can make lots of euros selling Audis and Porches.
I don’t see it all ending well.
Although I was working in West Germany at the time, and, having lived abroad for the previous three years, was not on the Electoral Register, didn’t we have such a General Election in February 1974, called by Ted Heath, with the question watered down by the media at the time; “Who governs Britain?” ? And the answer that came back from the electorate boiled down to “Not you, mate!”.