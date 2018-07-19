Another way out of the Brexit mess

I have never been on an aeroplane and I do not have a passport, but think of myself as a European. I am also a patriotic Englishman and I love the country in which I was born. My father came here at the age of seven with a sun-darkened skin and speaking with a Greek accent. He was born in Smyrna in 1922. His life, and those of his parents, and my mother’s parents, and my partner’s grandparents were all scarred and disrupted by war and conflict, the consequences of which still reverberate in our lives today.

And now my country has embarked upon a course which could have terrible repercussions for new generations to come. Our government, if that is what it is, appears to have no consistent strategy and no realistic vision of the future. Theresa May, like Donald Trump, shamelessly argues that black is white, and an hour later that white is black, and gets away with it. How can this be! Partly it is because there is no opposition in the Commons worthy of the name: Harold Wilson, Roy Jenkins, Dennis Healey, Jim Callaghan and Ted Heath would have eviscerated the third raters who now sit on the government benches in a matter of hours. But it is also because there seems to be no plausible way out of the situation the referendum landed us in.

I was on the People’s March, but I don’t support the Party’s policy of a referendum on the deal. Leaving aside Justine Greening’s absurd proposal for three options, if a second referendum again supported Leave it would at least settle the matter, but although a Remain vote would ameliorate the economic disaster that will otherwise afflict this country it would deepen the divisions that the referendum created and poison our political system for decades to come.

The solution is to have a General Election at which the only question is whether candidates support Brexit or not. There are precedents for how this might be done: the 1918 ‘Coupon’ election; the National Government elections of 1931 and 1935; the Liberal/SDP Alliance of 1983. What those candidates who support Brexit might choose to do is irrelevant, but those of us in all parties who oppose it would need to select a single candidate in each constituency to unite around. In Broxtowe it would clearly be Anna Soubry, in Totnes Sarah Wollaston, both Tories. In the seats we hold it would be our MPs. Some Labour MPs, like David Lammy, have clear anti-Brexit credentials – others don’t. Each constituency would need to create a committee to negotiate who the lead anti-Brexit candidate would be, and there would probably have to be a national co-ordinating committee. It would be difficult and it would be messy, but it would be possible. And if an anti-Brexit majority were to be elected the new government would have a democratic legitimacy that superseded the referendum result which would allow it to negotiate a lasting resolution to our relationship with Europe. That might take a year, and having completed the task it would resign and allow normal politics to resume. The whole debacle would perhaps have awakened the EU itself to the urgent necessity of improvements to its governance which its supporters so singularly failed to address before the referendum, and hopefully many of those who had voted Leave would not feel that the ‘system’ had betrayed them, and that, on balance, economic stability was preferable to the certain chaos that a no-deal Brexit will deliver.

* Member of the Liberal Party/Liberal Democrats since 1967 - apart from a year off in 1991 in protest at the Party’s support for the first Gulf War,