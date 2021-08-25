Zoe Franklin selected to dislodge the Guildford brick in the Blue Wall

Good news from Guildford:

I'm thrilled to be able to share that I've been reselected as the Parliamentary Candidate for Guildford constituency.🙂 Last GE we came just 3,337 votes behind the Conservatives. Together we can make sure we win next time. I'd love to have you involved: https://t.co/bKB9Pi55Zc https://t.co/TF8KfbTRe5 — Zöe Franklin 🔶 (@ZoeFranklinLD) August 25, 2021

Zoe is bright, energetic and inspiring. I remember her speaking at a Scottish Lib Dem conference fringe meeting a couple of years ago giving lots of ideas about local campaigning. She closed the gap last time and could regain the seat which was held by Liberal Democrat Sue Doughty between 2001 and 2005. Sue was the only non Conservative to hold the seat since 1906.

From the Huffington Post:

Lib Dem leader Ed Davey believes voters in Guildford feel “ignored” by a Conservative party they feel to be “out of touch with their values and priorities”. “The Conservatives have taken Guildford for granted,” he told HuffPost UK. “In Boris Johnson, they see a prime minister who has failed to show any signs of leadership to get this country through a national crisis. “From his botched handling of the pandemic, to the shame of needing Marcus Rashford to pressure him into providing free school meals for children, it is no wonder voters in the Blue Wall are turning their back on this government… ..Franklin added: “There is no doubt how badly the foreign secretary’s actions have gone down in our area, as well as other Conservative MPs rushing to his defence. “I am delighted to have been reselected as the parliamentary candidate for Guildford, Cranleigh and our villages. Guildford has been my home for over 20 years and I am determined to be the local champion our local communities need.”

Ed Davey is currently on a tour of “blue wall” seats. From the BBC:

In advance of the Lib Dems’ conference next month, Sir Ed is embarking on a “blue wall tour” of constituencies which the party is eyeing up for a win. Beginning in Eastbourne, where they finished second to the Conservatives by 4,331 votes in 2019, he will also take in Wimbledon, where the Lib Dems came a very close second. Also on the list: Westmorland, which former party leader Tim Farron held with a slim margin, and Harrogate and Knaresborough, where a 9,000 vote majority would need to be overcome.

I’m slightly perplexed by the inclusion of Westmorland in this, although the boundary review’s proposed changes are not great for Tim.

When I was phoning in Chesham and Amersham, it was clear that so many people were LIVID with the Tories on Brexit, on international development, on Boris’s attitude generally. Our challenge is to upscale our campaigning to by-election levels in seats like these across the country.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings