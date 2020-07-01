Mark Valladares

1 July 2020 – the overnight press release

Govt must end debt crisis for renters to avoid homelessness trebling in 2020

Responding to a report by Generation Rent, which has found that ‘homelessness is set to treble this year … as a result of the economic shock of coronavirus’, Liberal Democrat Housing Spokesperson Tim Farron said:

The fact that homelessness is set to treble this year is yet more proof that the consequences of the pandemic are set to be devastating for those struggling to get by. The Government must take action now to stop these statistics becoming a reality.

This Conservative Government seem content to ignore the realities of the debt crisis renters are finding themselves in, whilst simultaneously withdrawing their support. Unfortunately rent holidays are not enough – they must also provide security for those tenants who are now in arrears.

The Liberal Democrats are clear that the Government must back Generation Rent’s campaign to introduce a new Coronavirus Home Retention Scheme, which would clear rent arrears not covered by the welfare system, as well as further raising the Local Houisng Allowance. The consequences of this pandemic are far from over, and as long as this crisis continues, so must the Government’s support.

