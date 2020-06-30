30 June 2020 – today’s press releases

Govt must act swiftly in face of new law to uphold promises to Hong Kong

Govt must act swiftly in face of new law to uphold promises to Hong Kong

Responding to reports that China has passed a sweeping national security law giving it new powers over Hong Kong, Liberal Democrat Foreign Affairs spokesperson and Chair of the APPG on Hong Kong Alistair Carmichael said:

This new law crushes what was left of the ‘one country, two systems’ framework. It destroys Hong Kong as we know it. The UK government must now act swiftly to uphold the promises we made during the Handover. The people of Hong Kong must immediately be given the right to live in the UK, with a pathway to citizenship. It is not good enough for this offer to only apply to BNO status holders and their dependents, as the Government have so far suggested. This leaves behind many young Hongkongers who have been at the centre of the calls for democracy. The Government need to go further. All Hongkongers must have their rights and freedoms protected, regardless of BNO status. Liberal Democrats are urging the UK government to ensure that no one is left behind. It is time to step up and stand with Hong Kong.

Responding to a revised estimate of quarterly GDP from the ONS showing that the economy contracted by 2.2% in the first quarter of 2020, making it the joint largest quarterly drop in GDP since 1979, Acting Leader of the Liberal Democrats Ed Davey said:

Coronavirus is causing an economic challenge not seen in generations. We must make sure that we leave no one behind as we rebuild. This data seems to back reports that the UK economy has suffered disproportionately compared to our international counterparts and highlights the need for an independent review into the Government’s response. To bounce back, the UK urgently needs investment in environmentally-friendly infrastructure through a Green Recovery Plan that will create prosperity and jobs while tackling the climate crisis. It is equally imperative that Boris Johnson averts the economic fall-out of a no-deal Brexit and trade under WTO rules. The Prime Minister must put ideology to one side and guarantee the closest possible access to the EU.

Responding to the Prime Minister’s speech Ed Davey, Acting Leader of the Liberal Democrats said:

Many people have been waiting to hear from the Prime Minister about how we deal with the challenges we face, but all we saw was a lot of Boris bluster. The Prime Minister says he will “build build build” but all his government is building is a wrecking ball for our economy as he recklessly pursues Brexit at all costs. Johnson promised a green recovery from the pandemic, but as usual his promises are meaningless. We’re seeing yet more mass investment in road building rather than in new infrastructure for cycling, and the construction of new homes without also tackling our existing draughty houses. Liberal Democrats will continue to hold this government to account, to campaign for more support for the vulnerable in our society and for a £150 billion Green Recovery Plan.

Responding to the votes on the Immigration Bill this evening, Liberal Democrat Home Affairs Spokesperson Christine Jardine said: