Mark Valladares

30 June 2020 – today’s press releases

By | Tue 30th June 2020 - 10:30 pm
  • Govt must act swiftly in face of new law to uphold promises to Hong Kong
  • UK economy will need a Green Recovery Plan to recover
  • Johnson’s speech offers no green recovery plan and no help for vulnerable people
  • Tories’ Immigration Bill will deal enormous blow to NHS and British business

Govt must act swiftly in face of new law to uphold promises to Hong Kong

Responding to reports that China has passed a sweeping national security law giving it new powers over Hong Kong, Liberal Democrat Foreign Affairs spokesperson and Chair of the APPG on Hong Kong Alistair Carmichael said:

This new law crushes what was left of the ‘one country, two systems’ framework. It destroys Hong Kong as we know it.

The UK government must now act swiftly to uphold the promises we made during the Handover.

The people of Hong Kong must immediately be given the right to live in the UK, with a pathway to citizenship. It is not good enough for this offer to only apply to BNO status holders and their dependents, as the Government have so far suggested. This leaves behind many young Hongkongers who have been at the centre of the calls for democracy.

The Government need to go further. All Hongkongers must have their rights and freedoms protected, regardless of BNO status.

Liberal Democrats are urging the UK government to ensure that no one is left behind. It is time to step up and stand with Hong Kong.

UK economy will need a Green Recovery Plan to recover

Responding to a revised estimate of quarterly GDP from the ONS showing that the economy contracted by 2.2% in the first quarter of 2020, making it the joint largest quarterly drop in GDP since 1979, Acting Leader of the Liberal Democrats Ed Davey said:

Coronavirus is causing an economic challenge not seen in generations. We must make sure that we leave no one behind as we rebuild.

This data seems to back reports that the UK economy has suffered disproportionately compared to our international counterparts and highlights the need for an independent review into the Government’s response.

To bounce back, the UK urgently needs investment in environmentally-friendly infrastructure through a Green Recovery Plan that will create prosperity and jobs while tackling the climate crisis.

It is equally imperative that Boris Johnson averts the economic fall-out of a no-deal Brexit and trade under WTO rules. The Prime Minister must put ideology to one side and guarantee the closest possible access to the EU.

Johnson’s speech offers no green recovery plan and no help for vulnerable people

Responding to the Prime Minister’s speech Ed Davey, Acting Leader of the Liberal Democrats said:

Many people have been waiting to hear from the Prime Minister about how we deal with the challenges we face, but all we saw was a lot of Boris bluster.

The Prime Minister says he will “build build build” but all his government is building is a wrecking ball for our economy as he recklessly pursues Brexit at all costs.

Johnson promised a green recovery from the pandemic, but as usual his promises are meaningless. We’re seeing yet more mass investment in road building rather than in new infrastructure for cycling, and the construction of new homes without also tackling our existing draughty houses.

Liberal Democrats will continue to hold this government to account, to campaign for more support for the vulnerable in our society and for a £150 billion Green Recovery Plan.

Tories’ Immigration Bill will deal enormous blow to NHS and British business

Responding to the votes on the Immigration Bill this evening, Liberal Democrat Home Affairs Spokesperson Christine Jardine said:

The passage of Priti Patel’s Immigration Bill is hugely disappointing for so many people. MPs from all parties tried to transform this Bill into something which valued human dignity, the needs of our NHS and the interests of British business, but sadly the Government rejected our amendments.

Ending free movement will deal an enormous blow to our NHS, social care providers and employers across the UK – just as they are working to recover from the coronavirus crisis.

It was especially galling to see so many Conservative MPs line up to turn their backs on unaccompanied child refugees; to continue locking people up indefinitely in inhumane conditions; and to keep the ban on migrants receiving the financial support they need during the coronavirus pandemic.

Liberal Democrats will continue to fight to end the Conservatives’ Hostile Environment, and to build a fair immigration system that the public can have confidence in and treats everyone with dignity and respect.

Read more by or more about , , , , or .
This entry was posted in News and Press releases.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarMary Reid 30th Jun - 10:17pm
    Thanks, both. I am indeed planning to pull them together into a book, with some extra chapters to give the context. I already have getting...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 30th Jun - 9:30pm
    @ Michael BG, @ Katharine, "..everyone should be valued and provided by the state with enough to live on" "but neither do we think that...
  • User AvatarCatherine Smart 30th Jun - 9:28pm
    Thank you, Mary, you have certainly lightened lock-down for me. I have very much enjoyed your Diary. You might consider putting them all together as...
  • User AvatarKatharine Pindar 30th Jun - 9:21pm
    Absolutely, Neil, every human being is of value and we would encourage them in their wanting to feel that they are. As you suggest, people...
  • User Avatarneil sandison 30th Jun - 7:59pm
    What seems to be missing in your comments is in fact that all human beings want to feel they are of some value be that...
  • User AvatarJohn Marriott 30th Jun - 7:06pm
    Who needs Samuel Pepys or Queen Victoria for that matter when we have Mary Reid’s ‘Isolation Diary’? Well done, Mary. It just shows that not...