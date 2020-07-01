Righteous Indignation. Let’s stop shouting

Over the past four years, liberals and progressives across the UK and the USA seem to have been trapped in a cycle of perpetual outrage. The attacks on liberties and cherished values, which have been won over lifetimes, are in a seeming state of never-ending assault. Since Trump and Brexit, hardly a day goes by without something so outrageous that we simply cannot let it go unchallenged. There is always something to shout about. So much to be furious about. So little time to defend the onslaught on our core beliefs. It always seems to get worse, not better.

The past four years have been exhausting. There has been no let-up!

For those not providing essential services, the upside to lockdown has been an abundance of enforced quality time; time to stop, reflect and to explore new perspectives. During this quiet time, it’s become apparent just how much time, money and emotional input we’ve invested doing absolutely everything we could do to stop Brexit and the rise of Johnson and the Jingoistic right. I am one of the countless thousands who spent a fortune getting to marches and rallies, who spent weekends at conferences and on street stalls, who bought t-shirts, flags etc. etc. Opposing Brexit was an almost full-time occupation. It has been emotionally and financially draining.

Now it has slowly sunk in that we progressive, pro-EU people have been manipulated on a colossal scale. We thought we were doing the right thing by shouting out for our values, standing up for our beliefs, but, we have done exactly what the right-wing wanted us to do. Progressives have fallen for ‘Righteous Indignation’ on an epic scale. Our collective sense of outrage has been an all-consuming enterprise which has left little space to pursue our positive vision for the future proactively. ‘Righteous Indignation’ is a monster of our own doing, and we need to stop feeding it. We will never be able to shout loudly enough outside parliament so we should leave opposition to the official Oppositions in Westminster, Edinburgh and Cardiff.

So what if we failed to rise to Farage and Cummings’ provocation? What if we stop sharing, liking, commenting on Facebook and Twitter? Will we have lost the argument?

On reflection, I think that a better way to deal with these manipulative sociopaths is to ignore them. We should use our time more constructively to set out our positive agenda. We should proactively project our vision of a happier, kinder society rather than always being reactive. By still reacting, we are perceived to be a negative force. We should take control of our positive agenda.

The past four years have been a tough learning curve, and I now believe that the only way for us to end the cycle of negativity in UK politics is to rise above it. As Michelle Obama said, “When they go low, we go high”. Let’s claim back the narrative. We can do that by consciously ignoring negatives and by focusing our energy on the positive, progressive vision we have to offer.

* Hilton Marlton is the Welsh Lib Dem rep on Federal People Development Committee