My late father was at the opposite end of the Civil Service hierarchy to Sir Mark Sedwell. He never rose above the humble rank of Clerical Officer. However, one of his claims to fame was being (as a “Paper Keeper”) one of a small team of a dozen or so in 1940s Newcastle, who in the early stages of the implementation of the Beveridge Report started the Central Office of what became the Ministry of Pensions and National Insurance – always known on Tyneside simply as “the Ministry”. This went through various mutations (DHSS, etc.).

A phrase which my father explained to me at a tender age was “the ethos of the service”. It affected the way he did his job in the office including, for example, how you dealt fairly with members of the public however difficult they might be, or how much effort was required to ensure that traveller family got their payments despite unpredictable movements. It also occasionally found its way home. If there were amendments to regulations that needed inserting (a laborious scissors and paste job), or if there was a fraud case (literally tied up with red tape!) that needed to be dealt with very urgently, he was liable to stuff the papers into his saddlebag before cycling home for tea.

There is still a Civil Service Code. This is from the introduction to the 2015 update:

As a civil servant, you are appointed on merit based on fair and open competition. You are expected to carry out your role with dedication and a commitment to the Civil Service and its core values: integrity, honesty, objectivity and impartiality. In this code:

“integrity” is putting the obligations of public service above your own personal interests

“honesty” is being truthful and open

“objectivity” is basing your advice and decisions on rigorous analysis of the evidence

“impartiality” is acting solely according to the merits of the case and serving equally well governments of different political persuasions

It does not require much imagination to realise that people who attempt to work to this code are going to be seen as a threat by Johnson, Cummings and the present Cabinet. The predictive function on my laptop insisted on calling the outgoing Head of the Civil Service as Sir Mark Seawall. Whatever brought that on, a vital wall has been breached during this last week. Over the next year watch out for a deluge of certified Brexiteers in the new politicised Civil Service. In public service, any ethos must start at the top. Many conscientious civil servants may have to recognise that the top is precisely where it is disappearing.

* Geoff Reid is a Bradford City Councillor and a retired Methodist Minister.