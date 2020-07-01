Netanyahu’s annexation plans must not go unchallenged

Luxembourg’s foreign minister Jean Asselborn, reacting to the new Israeli government’s intention to annex 30% of the occupied West Bank, put it well. ‘Thou shalt not steal’, he said.

Unfortunately, Binyamin Netanyahu has little time for this type of directive. Encouraged by the so-called US ‘peace plan’ for the middle east, he wants to introduce legislation to the Knesset, Israel’s Parliament, to begin the process of annexation. He had originally planned to declare this today, and while there might be a delay to the announcement, by all accounts his intention has not changed.

This must not go unchallenged. International law is clear. The UN charter outlaws the unilateral acquisition of territory by force, which is what the Israeli government intends. When Russia annexed the Crimea in 2014, the EU (encouraged by the UK) enacted tough sanctions on Moscow that remain in place today. I only hope that the EU and Britain will do likewise with Israel.

That said, the EU may have difficulties. Some of its member states are opposed to such action, which can only be taken unanimously. As for the UK, national sanctions alone would have little or no effect.

But something more than hand-wringing is needed, and soon. The EU is considering excluding Israel from vital cooperation in research and other sectors, and a ban on goods exported from illegal Israeli settlements, as this could be done without unanimity. Britain should do likewise.

And there is one measure that the UK could take entirely off its own bat. That is to join 138 other members of the UN and recognise the State of Palestine, in line with Parliament’s motion passed in 2014.

Such a move would give an important boost to Palestinian morale, and put Britain on the right side of history. France is likely to do likewise, and if it does that would put four of the five permanent members of the UN security council in the same camp. The US is, of course, the exception. But even the US under Trump is not entirely immune to world opinion.

Moreover, in the absence of robust action on this by Britain and the international community, authoritarians everywhere will be emboldened. The law of the jungle will be back, with a vengeance. And extremists everywhere would be gifted with new ammunition for their vile campaigns, which, as ever, will have consequences here at home.

Let me be clear. As someone with Palestinian heritage myself, I naturally have skin in this game. My mother’s family features among the millions of people dispossessed by Israeli expansionism since the middle east war in 1967.

That said, I do not question Israel’s right to exist within its borders, as set out UN resolution 242. But Palestinians have rights too, and these will be ever more trampled on if Mr Netanyahu gets his way. Any peace process based on a two-state solution, which remains the only viable way forward, will be buried, along with Israel’s claims to be a modern democratic state. Democracies don’t steal land!

That is why annexation of any territory is to the detriment of Israelis, Palestinians and free-thinking people all over the world.

I know there will be those in Britain who say that we have to acknowledge the reality of ‘facts on the ground’, and the need to maintain good relations with the US administration, not least at a time when we need to revive the ‘special relationship’, get a good US trade deal post-Brexit (in other words, appeasement.) Surely we know from the 1938/9 experience what that can lead to.

At the same time, the Prime Minister is fond of holding Britain up as an example of a healthy democracy, championing human rights and good governance everywhere. Israeli annexation puts this to the test. Will the UK government rise to the challenge?

* Layla Moran is the Liberal Democrat MP for Oxford West and Abingdon