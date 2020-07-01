Netanyahu’s annexation plans must not go unchallenged

Luxembourg’s foreign minister Jean Asselborn, reacting to the new Israeli government’s intention to annex 30% of the occupied West Bank, put it well. ‘Thou shalt not steal’, he said.
Unfortunately, Binyamin Netanyahu has little time for this type of directive. Encouraged by the so-called US ‘peace plan’ for the middle east, he wants to introduce legislation to the Knesset, Israel’s Parliament, to begin the process of annexation. He had originally planned to declare this today, and while there might be a delay to the announcement, by all accounts his intention has not changed.
This must not go unchallenged. International law is clear. The UN charter outlaws the unilateral acquisition of territory by force, which is what the Israeli government intends. When Russia annexed the Crimea in 2014, the EU (encouraged by the UK) enacted tough sanctions on Moscow that remain in place today. I only hope that the EU and Britain will do likewise with Israel.
That said, the EU may have difficulties. Some of its member states are opposed to such action, which can only be taken unanimously. As for the UK, national sanctions alone would have little or no effect.
But something more than hand-wringing is needed, and soon. The EU is considering excluding Israel from vital cooperation in research and other sectors, and a ban on goods exported from illegal Israeli settlements, as this could be done without unanimity. Britain should do likewise.
And there is one measure that the UK could take entirely off its own bat. That is to join 138 other members of the UN and recognise the State of Palestine, in line with Parliament’s motion passed in 2014.
Such a move would give an important boost to Palestinian morale, and put Britain on the right side of history. France is likely to do likewise, and if it does that would put four of the five permanent members of the UN security council in the same camp. The US is, of course, the exception. But even the US under Trump is not entirely immune to world opinion.
Moreover, in the absence of robust action on this by Britain and the international community, authoritarians everywhere will be emboldened. The law of the jungle will be back, with a vengeance. And extremists everywhere would be gifted with new ammunition for their vile campaigns, which, as ever, will have consequences here at home.
Let me be clear. As someone with Palestinian heritage myself, I naturally have skin in this game. My mother’s family features among the millions of people dispossessed by Israeli expansionism since the middle east war in 1967.
That said, I do not question Israel’s right to exist within its borders, as set out UN resolution 242. But Palestinians have rights too, and these will be ever more trampled on if Mr Netanyahu gets his way. Any peace process based on a two-state solution, which remains the only viable way forward, will be buried, along with Israel’s claims to be a modern democratic state. Democracies don’t steal land!
That is why annexation of any territory is to the detriment of Israelis, Palestinians and free-thinking people all over the world.
I know there will be those in Britain who say that we have to acknowledge the reality of ‘facts on the ground’, and the need to maintain good relations with the US administration, not least at a time when we need to revive the ‘special relationship’, get a good US trade deal post-Brexit (in other words, appeasement.) Surely we know from the 1938/9 experience what that can lead to.
At the same time, the Prime Minister is fond of holding Britain up as an example of a healthy democracy, championing human rights and good governance everywhere. Israeli annexation puts this to the test. Will the UK government rise to the challenge?
* Layla Moran is the Liberal Democrat MP for Oxford West and Abingdon
Layla, I totally agree with you, Netanyahu’s plans to annex parts of Occupied Palestine is to be denounced and he must be made to understand that there will be consequences if he proceeds.
There are two points I would like to add though.
1) The annexation plan is a political stunt from Netanyahu to distract attention from his fraud trial and to rally his supporters to his defence.. The Knesset can move slowly at times I would not be surprised if the legislation needed is only revived at times he needs headlines to push the trial off the front pages. (Yes he is that cynical)
2) Even if the legislation is passed and is not annulled by the Israeli Supreme Court, it could be reversed by a future Israeli Government.
We should not lose hope in the search for just solution to the Palestine/Israeli conflict, one that gives both nations a secure homeland they both deserve.
Skin in the game , as Layla describes herself here, is also, by actually being an eloquent and intelligent opponent of antisemitism, which has earned respect and support from leading and admired Jewish figures, like the excellent Liberal Democrat peer, Monroe Palmer.When others without that partly or, any, Palestinian heritage were expedient and would not condemn extremists, such as Hamas, Layla did, and definitely too!
This article reveals a tendency by the current Israeli government, as with that in the US, to make enemies rather than friends. Any who read it can see how lacking in judgement those two governments are.
Any who reads this who discovers the views and attitudes of Layla moran on such topics, can realise her good judgement.
And I say this as a campaigner and writer against antisemitism, for years!
It would be hard to disagree with anything in this well timed article, but it’s good to see a senior Liberal Democrat politician make such an unequivocal public statement condemning Israeli government intentions. All who want to see peace and justice in Israel/Palestine must hope Israel’s leaders now realise that a flagrantly illegal act which directly flouts the directives at the core of the Fourth Geneva Convention will do nothing but further harm to the peace process, and to Israel’s standing in the world.
However, stopping the annexations is only the start. We must ensure that the backlash around the world continues after the formal annexation plan has been dropped, and fuels the process of ending the 53 year illegal occupation of Palestinian land by Israel, so that at last the Palestinians will get the independent state we promised them when we were granted mandate powers after the end of the First World War.
This article shows no empathy for Israel’s situation, surrounded by nations that wish to destroy it. Israel’s actions always need to be seen in the context of its perilous situation, and of the the tragic history of the Jewish people. Before rushing to judge, other nations should ask themselves how they might act, if their own existence was similarly under threat. Britain threatens its enemies with nuclear weapons, so who are we to judge?
There has been a tragic rise in antisemitism recently, often using criticism of Israel as an excuse. The sort of sanctions this article suggests would feed antisemitism.
We all have to be careful of the charge of anti-semitism. Although criticism of Israel is theoretically considered allowable, in practice it isn’t. Rebecca Long Bailey found this out for herself the hard way!
The annexation plan could well come back to bite Netanyahu. In reality it is probably a recognition that there has been a de-facto annexation for many years now. Layla Moran says:
“Any peace process based on a two-state solution, which remains the only viable way forward, will be buried…”
It was buried a long time ago. If Leyla Moran is right then there is no viable way forward. However, there is a possible way forward and that is to look at a single state solution. One State with equal democratic rights for everyone who lives within its borders. Or is it being anti-semitic to suggest such a thing?
Excellent article, completely agree. To those who aren’t sure about recognition of the state of Palestine I would say that the impact of this will be to do a little something to tip the scales back in the Palestinians favour. It will make it a little harder for Israel to annex Palestinian territory and will revive the concept of a two state solution as a future goal.
I am always reluctant to weigh in on the Israel-Palestine debate for obvious reasons.
However, due to my new job I have been researching on this issue.
It is not the case that the United Kingdom has been silent, nor is it the case that national sanctions would be ineffective.
On June 22, James Cleverly (Minister of State for the Middle East), spoke to the United Nations on the subject https://www.thejc.com/news/uk-news/middle-east-minister-says-uk-would-not-back-any-west-bank-annexation-1.499668
On the subject of effectiveness, the U.K. has a significant trading relationship with Israel and the use of sanctions would have an effect (although granted this would not be as strong as group action).