Audrey Eager

Is Civil War Politics in Ireland really dead and buried?

By | Wed 1st July 2020 - 1:30 pm

Can you remember the 8th of February? Before COVID? No? Neither can I. There was an election in Ireland that day, but a government was only formed last Saturday. Yes, it took 140 days and on Saturday, Micheál Martin, leader of our ALDE sister-party, Fianna Fáil, took office as An Taoiseach.

Negotiators from Fianna Fáil (FF), Fine Gael (FG) and the Green Party (GP) worked on a Programme for Government (PfG). At the same time, a pandemic sucked the life out of the economy, and public health officials strived to protect people. Each respective government party took the PfG back to their membership for support and won it, allowing for a viable coalition to emerge.

But this isn’t any coalition. It is meant to be the beginning of the end of Civil War politics.

Let’s set the scene.

We have two political parties that for almost 100 hundred years opposed and despised each other over the outcome of the Anglo-Irish Treaty of 1922. Politics has been defined against this backdrop, but the electorate moved on with the times. It moved left versus right and the centre, of which both FF and FG represent, was challenged. In 2016, FF supported the minority government of FG and Independents through a Confidence and Supply agreement. That in itself was a change from the past.

The Green Party went into government in 2007 and lost all their seats in 2011. Under new leadership, it has rebuilt itself going from three seats to twelve. Eamon Ryan, its current leader, has never been shy saying that parties should want to be in government and not be scared of it. Once bitten, twice not shy!

2011 also saw the low point for FF with its worst-ever election result, and Irish politics changed after that. It was said of Ireland that there were three pillars to society – the GAA, the Catholic Church and FF. The GAA is going strong. The Catholic Church lost its power and FF is still surviving. The result – left versus right translated into the rise of Sinn Féin (SF).

SF half-heartedly attempted to form a government with like-minded left-wing parties but gave up after four days, and this suited their agenda. Both FF and FG were adamant that they would not talk to SF believing its internal structures still influenced by the IRA. They claim they have been victimised and kept out of the negotiations. The truth of the matter is that they don’t mind being a party of opposition for another term.

The ultimate end of Civil War politics will be judged by what is called ‘The Grand Coalition’ -where FF and FG become one. Watching an uncomfortable Simon Coveney give his support to a party ideologically opposed to his own said it all. I don’t see this happening anytime soon. FG can bite its tongue to await their turn in a radical new concept called a ‘Rotating Taoiseach’ – yes they will swap around in two years time. Yes, as centrists, they may have a lot of policies in common, but culturally amongst the members, there are many differences. It’s said that you’d a pint with FF, but you’d be bored with Fine Gael. So is Civil War politics truly gone for good? Probably not but the end of the two-party system probably.

* Audrey Eager, Founder of Liberal Irish, the Irish Liberal Democrat Society. If you’d like to join our mailing list, contact us on [email protected]

