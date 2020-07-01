Toby Davis

Liberal Democrat Friends of Israel Statement on the proposed Israeli annexation of the West Bank

By | Wed 1st July 2020 - 3:30 pm

The Liberal Democrat Friends of Israel (LDFI) would like to express our deep concern about plans by the current Israeli Government to annex large swathes of the West Bank, including the Jordan Valley.

We are strong supporters of the State of Israel and a negotiated two-state solution; however, we believe this action by the Government of Israel is neither in the best interests of the State nor the Israeli or Palestinian peoples. Significant parts of the UK’s Jewish diaspora have voiced both concerns about and opposition to these proposals. The proposed annexation, reportedly scheduled for 1st July also has the potential to impact Israel’s political, diplomatic, and economic challenges, including their hard-won peace deals with Egypt and Jordan in addition to their burgeoning relations with the Sunni Arab states.

However, it is important to acknowledge that for the achievement of a two-state solution, a partner for peace is required and, as it stands, sadly, one does not currently exist. Therefore, we call on those Palestinian groups calling for Israel’s destruction to desist forthwith, and for these groups to sit down at the negotiating table instead of rejecting all offers of peace that are put forward. This stalemate further fuels radical voices on both sides of the conflict leading to the alleged justification for egregious policy shifts. We have seen the success that ‘land-swaps’ have had in the past, with Israel’s withdrawal from the Sinai under previous Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin and how it brought about peace with Egypt.

The LDFI, it’s Honorary Executive, our ordinary members, and the Party’s Parliamentarians are overwhelmingly friends of Israel. Furthermore, we recognise that as the only functioning democracy in the Middle East, it is often held to higher standards than that of its neighbours. That, however, is the price of democracy – it is sometimes lonely on the moral and political high ground. For the reasons stated above, we agree with the UK Government and its Middle East Minister in opposing annexation, while continuing to stand up for Israel and all she represents.

* Toby Davis, the Honorary Parliamentary Officer for the Liberal Democrat Friends of Israel - @_LDFI

Read more by or more about , , or .
This entry was posted in News and Op-eds.
Advert

3 Comments

  • James Belchamber 1st Jul '20 - 3:46pm

    “However, it is important to acknowledge that for the achievement of a two-state solution, a partner for peace is required and, as it stands, sadly, one does not currently exist.”

    Well, technically, as it stands, two don’t exist.

  • Lorenzo Cherin 1st Jul '20 - 4:12pm

    I agree with this. But, and this is said as someone very supportive of the Sate of Israel’s plight and right, in years of writing and speaking, especially in these years, doing so against antisemitism, the current decision by the current government in Israel, didn’t have anything to do with the good, bad, or ugly, attitudes of the Palestinian Authority.

    It has a lot to do with the whole approach of the lsraeli pm of recent years and the US president of a few too!

    When Israel wake up to the need for a return to the politics of old, social democratic, liberal, it can stand upright in a comparing and contrasting with extremism on the opposite side, and the two sides, who knows, might come to be closer, and the other side, might also moderate somewhat!

  • Andy Daer 1st Jul '20 - 4:53pm

    Toby, can you be specific about which Palestinian organisations are calling for Israel’s destruction, and which you say need to “desist, forthwith” ?
    It might also be interesting to know why you chose to publish this on the very day that Netanyahu said he would begin the destruction of the state of Palestine. Coincidence ? Insensitive timing ? Triumphalism ? Perhaps you could clarify that too.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

This post has pre moderation enabled, please be patient whilst waiting for it to be manually reviewed. Liberal Democrat Voice is made up of volunteers who keep the site running in their free time.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarAndy Daer 1st Jul - 4:53pm
    Toby, can you be specific about which Palestinian organisations are calling for Israel's destruction, and which you say need to "desist, forthwith" ? It might...
  • User AvatarAndrew T 1st Jul - 4:49pm
    I do have concerns over the line "Surely we know from the 1938/9 experience what that can lead to." Surely any reference to Nazi Germany...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 1st Jul - 4:28pm
    @ David Mc Dowall, "....applies conditions amounting to apartheid" Even if it's true, you're not allowed to say that! The implication is that Israel is...
  • User AvatarMark Valladares 1st Jul - 4:23pm
    @Paul and Chris, And yet there was very little objection to their application to join what was then ELDR. And, I have to say that,...
  • User AvatarCatherine Jane Crosland 1st Jul - 4:16pm
    Layla, thank you for responding to comments. But could I just add that you should not have written, in the last paragraph but one, the...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 1st Jul - 4:16pm
    "The party (FF)) doesn’t have a liberal bone in its collective body." What about the "liberal bone" of strong support for the EU? There's lots...