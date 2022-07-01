1 July 2022 – today’s press releases

VAT cut: Ministers need to stop dithering and act now

VAT cut: Ministers need to stop dithering and act now

Responding to reports the government is considering cutting VAT, Liberal Democrat Treasury Spokesperson Christine Jardine said:

Families across the UK are facing a cost-of-living emergency. Ministers need to stop dithering and act now. Liberal Democrats have been calling for an emergency VAT cut for months. It was a key part of our successful by-election campaign in Tiverton and Honiton. Families need it, businesses need it, and voters clearly support it. So why haven’t Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak done it already? The sad truth is that we have a Government has no plan and a Prime Minister too busy fighting with his own party to help the British people.

Responding to the news Chris Pincher has had the Conservative whip suspended, Liberal Democrat Chief Whip Wendy Chamberlain MP said:

It should never have taken Boris Johnson this long to act and withdraw the whip. Once again it seems Johnson has had to be forced into doing the right thing There can be no more cover ups or excuses. If this investigation confirms these serious allegations, Chris Pincher will surely have to resign.

The Liberal Democrat Voice team have recently started to receive more press releases from Council Groups around the country, perhaps a sign of greater confidence and ambition, and we’ll try to publish some of them going forward…

Concern Over Cardiff Council Plans to Tackle Begging

The Welsh Liberal Democrats have expressed concerns over Cardiff Council and South Wales Police plans to introduce a new begging protocol which would include the threat and use of fines to tackle begging and street homelessness in the city.

The concerns follow an announcement during Council yesterday that Cardiff Council will work with South Wales Police to implement a new begging protocol based on the Operation Luscombe model.

Operation Luscombe was introduced first by the City of London Police in 2018. The system operates on an escalation model where those found begging or rough sleeping are initially invited to attend an intervention hub which is held every week, but if they do not attend this can then be escalated to a community Protection Warning (Amber), followed by a community Protection Notice (Red) (which may include fines) and are then arrestable if the red ticket is breached (Blue).

The Welsh Liberal Democrats have stated that fining people experiencing homeless and engaging in begging has been shown to have a detrimental effect and should be ruled out.

Leader of the Cardiff Lib Dem Group Cllr Rhys Taylor said:

I am extremely concerned about the plans by Cardiff Labour to use the threat of fines and use of fines to tackle begging and street homelessness in the city. Evidence shows issuing fines to those rough sleeping is often detrimental to ending homelessness and can cause harm to vulnerable people. There is also evidence that it skews towards non-British citizens. 39% of those from the original London pilot were non-British citizens. The Liberal Democrats successfully led the campaign for the Vagrancy Act of 1824, which criminalized rough sleeping and begging in England and Wales, to be repealed earlier this year. The last thing we want to see is punishment for being homeless being reintroduced through the back door. There needs to be clear safeguards to keep people safe.

Southwark Liberal Democrats Demand More Ambition in Plans to Tackle Air Pollution

Liberal Democrat councillors have demanded more ambition in Southwark Council’s plans to tackle air pollution in the borough.

Responding to Southwark’s Air Quality Action Plan consultation, the Southwark Liberal Democrats highlighted a lack of meaningful targets and specific policies.

Commenting, Cllr Graham Neale, Southwark Liberal Democrat vice-chair of the Environment and Community Engagement Scrutiny Commission, said: