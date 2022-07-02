Reviewing how we campaign

Liberal Democrat campaigns are well known for their strong community focus, their mountains of leaflets and their incessant door knocking. This strategy has shown some success from Chesham and Amersham to Tiverton and Honiton, to our great local election results.

However, to say that this is the only way to win elections would be short sighted. We’ve seen right wing forces like Trump and the Brexit campaign effectively harness digital technologies and micro targeting to win against the odds. But is this something that we should be doing?

Some academics have looked to answer these questions, showing how digital techniques have grown in importance. However, these studies have often overlooked local elections and their key role in our politics. I want to change this.

I’m studying Public and Political Communications at the University of Sheffield and am researching how Liberal Democrats campaign, and most importantly, what campaigning methods work. This interest has come from several years of working as a Lib Dem local organiser and for ALDC.

This study will look at the 2022 local elections and seek to determine, based on statistical analysis, which campaigning methods contributed most to our impressive victories. Is canvassing more important than direct mail? Is Facebook more important than Instagram?

But, to do this I need your help.

I’m working with ALDC to survey Lib Dem campaigners asking for all of the campaigning activity that you undertook for your campaign. Anyone can take this survey, whether you campaigned in a city or a rural ward, in England, Scotland or Wales and whether the campaign was successful or not.

The questions will ask for the number of leaflets you delivered, the number of doors knocked on, along with everything else. So, it will help to have Connect and your campaign plan to hand so that you can remember the figures.

All data will be held by the University of Sheffield and we take no personal information from the survey.

With a good sample, we should be able to draw conclusions that can help shape the future of how we campaign as a party. So, please click the link below and take the survey today!

Take the survey here: https://www.aldc.org/2022/06/can-you-help/

* Max is a Lib Dem activist and former organiser, who is now researching at the University of Sheffield.