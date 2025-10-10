10 October 2025 – today’s press releases (part 2)

Scottish Lib Dems respond to Regan quitting Alba

Jamie Greene selected as Scottish Lib Dem candidate for Inverclyde

Rennie responds to EIS strike ballot

Cole-Hamilton responds to BMA strike ballot

Scottish Lib Dems respond to Regan quitting Alba

Responding to Ash Regan quitting Alba, Scottish Liberal Democrat Lothians list candidate Jane Alliston Pickard said:

Quitting two different political parties after failing to get elected leader is quite the political feat. It looks like Ash’s dream of a giant independence readiness thermometer has been thwarted for good. That’s bad news for parliamentary sketch writers but good news for the Scottish public. With Alba’s last parliamentarian now abandoning ship, it seems like it’s only a matter of time before their whole party winds up.

Liberal Democrats respond to Plaid Cymru childcare announcement

Leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats Jane Dodds said:

Families across Wales deserve more than Plaid are offering today. For the last 18 months, the Welsh Liberal Democrats have been calling for an ambitious plan to deliver 30 hours of free childcare for every child from 9 months to 4 years old, a far more generous and life-changing offer than Plaid have set out. Plaid Cymru’s proposal shows once again that they lack the ambition and vision needed to deliver meaningful change for Wales’s children and parents.

Jamie Greene selected as Scottish Lib Dem candidate for Inverclyde

Scottish Liberal Democrats have today announced that Jamie Greene MSP has been selected as the party’s candidate for the Inverclyde constituency at next year’s Scottish Parliament election.

Brought up in the Gibshill estate of Greenock and schooled in Port Glasgow, Mr Greene was first elected to the Scottish Parliament in 2016. He has since served as the Member for the West Scotland region, getting re-elected in 2021.

Over nearly a decade representing communities across Inverclyde, Mr Greene has been vocal in raising issues close to the heart of Greenock and Inverclyde. These include campaigning for sustained investment in Ferguson Marine, securing contracts for the yard, and ensuring support for its workforce.

Since becoming the Scottish Liberal Democrat spokesperson for economy, finance and transport, he has launched a public consultation on fixing ferry services and has engaged with businesses small and large about kickstarting economic growth.

He is currently the Deputy Convenor of Holyrood’s Public Audit Committee and has been outspoken about his journey as an LGBT Member of the Scottish Parliament.

Jamie Greene is also standing for the Scottish Liberal Democrats on the West Scotland regional list.

Jamie Greene MSP said:

I thought long and hard about seeking re-election but after ten years as a regional member, I have plenty of unfinished business. I want to fight the fight for better outcomes for Inverclyde after years of neglect by the SNP, Labour and Tory governments, north and south of the border. Having grown up in the gritty end of Greenock, I understand first-hand the serious challenges we face, from the loss of skilled jobs to the decline of our town centres. For too long, politicians have failed to listen to ordinary people, so I know why many people are scunnered with politics. Yes, people often vote along traditional party lines or on their constitutional views, but I am taking a different approach to this election. Nothing is a done deal, so I am asking people to put their trust in me as a person, and as a local. My track record in standing up for my hometown is one I am proud of. I will fly the flag for Inverclyde day in, day out, banging on the doors of those in power to help Inverclyde realise its full potential. Be it our drug death crisis, tackling domestic violence, or simply accessing childcare, a care home, a dentist, a GP or getting a reliable bus service – this is bread and butter politics and it’s what gets me out of the bed in the morning. It’s about time Inverclyde was given the attention it deserves by its governments. If people put their faith in me to be their voice, then I will do that to the best of my ability. That is a humbling opportunity and a real privilege.

Rennie responds to EIS strike ballot

Responding to the news that EIS members are voting on strike action, with union leaders describing teachers’ workloads as “crippling”, Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Willie Rennie MSP said:

The SNP are about to go into a conference that makes a lot of noise about independence but says very little about supporting teachers, who are at their whit’s end. It doesn’t get any more tone-deaf. This should be a kick-up the behind for the SNP to finally give teachers the support they need, but I am not holding my breath.

Cole-Hamilton responds to BMA strike ballot

