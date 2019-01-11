11 January 2019 – today’s press releases

Time to take a deep breath, and work out who the Government is. Is it the centre-right modernists, led by Amber Rudd? Is it the opportunistic wannabes, led by Sajid Javid and Jeremy Hunt? Or, is Theresa May in office but not in power? Hard to tell from the outside.

But there are still other things ticking over, and there are issues way beyond Brexit, as today’s press releases show…

Causes of mental ill-health in schools must be tackled

Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran has demanded the causes of mental ill-health in schools be tackled after a House of Commons committee inquiry found that children and young people “face unacceptably long waits” for mental health treatment.

The Public Accounts Committee has today (11th January) published its report into mental health services for children and young people.

The committee concludes that:

Most young people with a mental health condition do not get the treatment they need

Government should step up action to increase staff numbers and develop required skills

Cross-departmental planning must improve, with focus on prevention and early intervention

The committee is demanding new ways of supporting young people’s mental health through prevention and early intervention, particularly in schools.

Liberal Democrat Education Spokesperson, and member of the Public Accounts Committee, Layla Moran MP said:

Our report finds that, shamefully, children and young people with mental health conditions are undoubtedly being failed. Mental health staff do a fantastic job but services are under-funded, over stretched and don’t have enough staff to provide a decent service. Earlier this week the Government published its long-term plan for the NHS, but it is clear that Ministers have not committed enough funding and cross-Departmental planning to really get on top of the mental health crisis. Liberal Democrats demand better. I want some of the systematic causes of mental ill-health removed from our education system. That means an end to the toxic high-stakes testing culture, abolishing Ofsted, reforming league tables and focusing on decent community, council and youth services to support our young people.

Lib Dems: Penny has dropped with Hunt

Responding to Jeremy Hunt’s admission this morning that Parliament could block a no-deal Brexit while voting down the deal could mean the UK remaining in the EU, Liberal Democrat Brexit Spokesperson Tom Brake said:

It would seem the penny has finally dropped within the Government, at least with Jeremy Hunt. Be in no doubt, a chaotic no-deal Brexit is a choice and it is in the gift of the Government to prevent it. In the interests of people’s livelihoods, the Prime Minister must end the uncertainty and rule out a no-deal now. If not, Liberal Democrats will take every step possible within Parliament to force her. With concern palpable among Tory ranks that Brexit can be stopped, it is clear Liberal Democrats are closer than ever to securing a People’s Vote. It is time MPs, particularly the Labour leadership, explored their conscience and supported that growing campaign.

Lib Dems: UC needs investment, not just reform

Liberal Democrat MP Christine Jardine has warned the Conservatives must commit to “major investment” to remedy the problems with Universal Credit. Ms Jardine said:

The Conservative’s botched roll-out of Universal Credit continues to cause real pain and misery that must be stopped. Liberal Democrats demand better than the Conservatives’ cruel policy of balancing the books on the backs of the poor. Instead of putting the most vulnerable in society through another 12 months of misery, Rudd should end the benefits freeze immediately and fully restore the billions the Tories’ cut from Universal Credit’s Work Allowance. That is the major investment we need. Failure to do so will see this crisis go on and on. Meantime, Liberal Democrats know child benefit can make the difference between families with young children making ends meet or not. Rudd simply has not gone far enough. Nothing short of fully reversing the two-child cap on child benefit will be acceptable.

Lib Dems: Pigs more likely to fly than Brexit legislation to be completed by March 29th

Responding to comments from a Number 10 Spokesperson that Brexit legislation will be completed by 29th March 2019, Liberal Democrat Brexit Spokesperson Tom Brake MP said: