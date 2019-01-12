A Land Value Capture approach to Social Housing Provision

Shelter has published the final report of its cross-party commission on Social Housing https://england.shelter.org.uk/support_us/campaigns/a_vision_for_social_housing setting out the need for 3.1m new social homes over the next 20 years.

The report makes the case that council houses and social housing should be available to more than just the people in greatest need and those saving to buy. As well as the 1.3 million people it estimates are in greatest need because of hazardous homes, overcrowding, homelessness and disabilities, the new homes should be accessible to a further 1.2 million young people and 700,000 older people trapped in private rent. The commission puts the provision of housing on a par with health and education.

The plans have been costed at up to £225bn. But savings to the £21bn annual housing benefit bill and the economic boost created by the programme means it would pay for itself inside 40 years, according to fiscal modelling for the commission by Capital Economics https://england.shelter.org.uk/__data/assets/pdf_file/0020/1637012/Capital_Economics_Confidential_-_Final_report_-_25_October_2018.pdf

The analysis suggests that that two-thirds of the annual investment cost of £10.7bn a year would be clawed back through housing benefit savings and extra tax revenue and the programme would pay for itself in full after 39 years.

Delivering 3m+ social homes by 2040 will require half of the 300,000 annual house building target to come from the public sector.

Key to this objective is the cost of Land. Build costs of new developments have increased by more than 40% since the financial crisis almost entirely due to the cost of land.

A key recommendation in the Shelter report is that government should reform the Land Compensation Act 1961 so that Landowners are paid a fair market price for their land, rather than the price it might achieve with planning permission that it does not actually have.

It could do this most simply by amending Section 14 so that no account is taken of any prospective planning permission in land designated by local authorities or city regions for infrastructure including housing; amending Section 17 so that Certificates of appropriate alternative development cease to apply in those areas designated by local authorities or city regions for development.

With the pressures on the private care home model, the issue of building more council-run residential care and nursing homes is critical, as well as the provision of both assisted living (also known as extra-care housing) and sheltered housing that is made available to over 55’s. So too is there a need for supported housing for those who are homeless, people living with mental illness, learning disabilities or recovering from substance misuse, people who have spent their childhood in care, are fleeing domestic violence, or those who are elderly and need extra support to live.

While the lifting of borrowing caps for local authorities was announced last year, this has to be coupled with access to development land at current use value to assist local authorities in the provision of necessary housing. Land Value Capture at source is critical to delivering the public housing needed.

* Joe is a Vice-Chair of Hounslow Liberal Democrats, Chair of ALTER and PPC for Brentford and Isleworth