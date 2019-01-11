Jo Swinson on Question Time: Brexit is a national embarrassment and we can stop it

It’s Jo Swinson’s first week back from parental leave and already she’s done more than most of us letter mortals do in a month.

We’ll have more of that first week over the weekend but for now I want to concentrate on her appearance on Question Time last night.

She was brilliant – clear and passionate, describing Brexit as a national embarrassment and showing how a People’s Vote could get us out of the mess we’re in. The programme came from Islington, her fellow panellist Emily Thornberry’s patch but Jo got way more applause than the Labour shadow foreign secretary did.

‘Brexit has frankly become a national embarrassment’@joswinson lament’s the government’s handling of Brexit. #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/6KPQSzyknU — BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) January 10, 2019

.@joswinson: We do need another way forward and a People’s Vote has to be the right answer to this mess > https://t.co/Mp2XkNJx4v #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/mlo8PD6XAy — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) January 10, 2019

People were impressed with her:

Oh and very impressed with @joswinson and @MrNishKumar too. — Pilar EasyFerry Gomez #FBPE (@redalphababe) January 10, 2019

Enjoyed it too, I resigned my membership of @Conservatives as they became too right wing and did not listen. I am now a @LibDems member and your contribution justified my membership. @LibDems need to show strength to get back to where they belong and you showed strength. — GlynnHarby (@GlynnHarby) January 10, 2019

@joswinson great job tonight on #bbcqt! Clear, concise and the only political panellist, alongside @MrNishKumar, to articulate the frustration of the nation while proposing sensible, logical (and not racist!) alternatives. — Oliver (@ojl2283) January 10, 2019

You were good Jo. Power to your elbow! — Martin J (@martin_judson) January 10, 2019

A great start to having Fiona Bruce chairing #bbqt She was awesome as was @joswinson. @MrNishKumar is a complete legend and should be PM. Melanie Phillips was an absolute disgrace and @JamesCleverly shows why we need to get the Tories out asap. — Twiggy (@Hamptondener) January 10, 2019

Fiona Bruce @MrNishKumar @joswinson owned tonight’s #bbcqt along with several audience members. Lab & Tory reps failing miserably. — Kevin Johnson (@urbancomms) January 10, 2019

She had loads to offer on a question on knife crime, too. James Cleverly for the Tories basically used the question as an opportunity to advocate for the Tory mayoral candidate rather than tackle the issue. Jo highlighted Glasgow’s experience of reducing knife crime by 62% with an integrated approach by schools, the police and health and care services. The same should work in London.

You can watch the whole programme on iPlayer here.

New host Fiona Bruce was less willing to allow grandstanding than her predecessor. She had this very dignified and calm presence in the chair.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings