Caron Lindsay

Jo Swinson on Question Time: Brexit is a national embarrassment and we can stop it

By | Fri 11th January 2019 - 1:30 pm

It’s Jo Swinson’s first week back from parental leave and already she’s done more than most of us letter mortals do in a month.

We’ll have more of that first week over the weekend but for now I want to concentrate on her appearance on Question Time last night.

She was brilliant – clear and passionate, describing Brexit as a national embarrassment and showing how a People’s Vote could get us out of the mess we’re in. The programme came from Islington, her fellow panellist Emily Thornberry’s patch but Jo got way more applause than the Labour shadow foreign secretary did.

 

People were impressed with her:

 

 

She had loads to offer on a question on knife crime, too. James Cleverly for the Tories basically used the question as an opportunity to advocate for the Tory mayoral candidate rather than tackle the issue. Jo highlighted Glasgow’s experience of reducing knife crime by 62% with an integrated approach by schools, the police and health and care services. The same should work in London.

You can watch the whole programme on iPlayer here.

 

New host Fiona Bruce was less willing to allow grandstanding than her predecessor. She had this very dignified and calm presence in the chair.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

