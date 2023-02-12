Mark Valladares

11-12 February 2023 – the weekend’s press releases

By | Tue 14th February 2023 - 11:12 am
  • Childcare: Conservatives have turned their backs on families
  • Sharpe report: Boris Johnson must now also face the music to answer questions

Childcare: Conservatives have turned their backs on families

Responding to reports that the Treasury is considering expanding its free childcare offer, Liberal Democrat Education Spokesperson Munira Wilson said:

Parents should never be forced out of work by a lack of affordable childcare. If the Treasury wants to help more parents back to work, it should simply implement the Liberal Democrat plan for childcare that is flexible, affordable and fair.

Crucially, that must include raising the rates paid to providers match the actual costs they face – otherwise too many parents still won’t be able to find anyone to look after their children.

The fact is the Conservatives have turned their backs on families. They have woefully underfunded the existing free hours, forcing thousands of providers to close, and are now imposing more disastrous, short-sighted cuts on early years education.

Sharpe report: Boris Johnson must now also face the music to answer questions

Responding to the embargoed DCMS committee report on Richard Sharpe’s reported loan to Boris Johnson, Liberal Democrat Deputy Leader Daisy Cooper said:

This damning report shines a new light on this whole shady affair.

Boris Johnson must now also face the music and answer questions from an independent inquiry. He is the elephant in the room and so far getting away with it, whilst his accomplice in the dodgy deal is left to front it up.

Rishi Sunak cannot let his former boss off the hook any longer. The Ministerial ethics advisor must start an investigation.

The drumbeat of sleaze is deafening and Rishi Sunak appears powerless to stop it.

Read more by or more about , , , or .
This entry was posted in News and Press releases.
Advert

One Comment

  • Barry Lofty 14th Feb '23 - 12:11pm

    I agree with Daisy Cooper, it is extremely annoying that Boris Johnson and others seem to consistently “get away with it” on a regular basis with seemingly no action to bring them to justice, as with Lord Wallace’s earlier post, it is all rather worrying?

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Tristan Ward
    @John McHugo Good point, and the Economist falls into the same bracket....
  • Tristan Ward
    I think there is a counter-narrative. It runs like this: The West has prospered on a system based on: 1Human rights 2 representative democracy 3 Sceptical...
  • David Franks
    After 49 years of active Party membership I have never been more depressed and fed up with a Party leadership which is totally silent on one of the most importa...
  • Barry Lofty
    I agree with Daisy Cooper, it is extremely annoying that Boris Johnson and others seem to consistently “get away with it” on a regular basis with seemingl...
  • Steve Trevethan
    Might it help if the B. B. C were more objective and less biased against those who believe in and promote a whole society prosocial ethic and practices?...