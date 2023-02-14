The alternative reality of the political right

Liberal Democrats operate in a world in which we assume that those we talk to and work with are reasonable, open-minded, fair and generous, and share broadly the same assumptions about society that we do. Except, of course, that those in power don’t. To an increasing degree, Conservatives who read the Telegraph, Mail and Spectator, watch Talk TV and GB News, follow research by right-wing think tanks and see US Republicans as their closest political soulmates live in an alternative reality.

Liz Truss is a classic example of this. After her rapid exit from the Prime Ministership, she travelled to Washington, to institutes already well-familiar from previous visits, to regain her intellectual self-confidence. The lengthy essay the Telegraph has since published for her was headlined ‘I was brought down by the Left-wing economic establishment’. That’s the Treasury, the Office for Budget Responsibility, the City of London, the solid ranks of economists in leading universities in the UK and other wealthy countries, even the business journalists of the Times. They’re all part of a left-wing consensus, against which right-wing free marketeers must valiantly struggle, with only the support of hedge-fund and property billionaires to finance their fight.

Or take recent articles in the Sunday Telegraph by Eric Kaufmann and Matthew Goodwin, both fellows of Policy Exchange, professors who study and explain (and justify) populist revolt. ‘Ron DeSantis is the future of conservatism’, they argue, because ‘cultural issues are increasingly what define politics’. ‘Republican politicians in the United States understand this, one reason why they are outpolling our lacklustre Tories.’ They see deSantis’s vigorous attacks on ‘wokery’ in companies, schools and universities as the path to right-wing recovery.

Or read Daniel Hannan’s op-ed in last Sunday’s Telegraph, a defence of Dominic Raab against ‘the insolent, unproductive…Civil Service {which] thinks it rules Britain.’ Like Jacob Rees Mogg, he would slash civil service numbers, privatize many of their functions, and release the energies of the private sector to provide services instead. In his world, and that of other faithful free marketeers, the privatization of water and railways, probation and social care have all been successes. The millions spent on outside consultants to provide expensive advice to government has been value for money; listening to pen-pushing officials is fruitless.

And the answer to all of our economic problems is tax cuts. Forget about the failings of our education and apprenticeship systems, the impact of NHS under-funding on labour supply, the lack of investment in infrastructure outside England’s south-east. Tax cuts will stir the animal spirits of our entrepreneurs, and attract the wealthy overseas investors we need.

Sadly, there isn’t any coherent counter-narrative. The only figure in public life who has dared to suggest that tax increases are needed is the Archbishop of Canterbury. Keir Starmer is promising to stay within the framework of the current government’s spending plans. The Liberal Democrat voice finds it difficult to get heard, and is inhibited by reluctance to upset the middle-income voters (and Mail readers) we are hoping to win over in Tory-held seats. Only in the business pages do we read that Britain is facing an economic emergency, resulting from the combination of unresolved weaknesses in education and infrastructure, rising inequality, Brexit, the COVID pandemic, the conflict in Ukraine and the dreadful polarization of our political system.

As the Ukraine conflict enters its second year, continuing to disrupt global politics and trade and to enforce an increase in defence spending, the illusions of the right will become harder to sustain. Hostility to China, a new preoccupation for US Republicans and British Conservatives, is incompatible with an insistence that we are still in a free market world. Climate-change denial is shrinking in the face of overwhelming evidence that moves to a sustainable economy require government and business to work more closely together. Rising inequality, which is partly a result of technological change, is a threat to social and democratic stability that requires an active government response. There’s an alternative Liberal and social democratic narrative here, which some insightful thinkers are beginning to shape. But we will have to find a way to explain it to voters, in persuasive terms, against populist allegations of left-wing intellectual conspiracy and the dominant position of the right-wing media.

* William Wallace has fought five parliamentary elections in Manchester and West Yorkshire. He is a former president of the Yorkshire regional Liberal Democrats.