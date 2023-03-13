Mark Valladares

13 March 2023 – today’s press releases

By | Mon 13th March 2023 - 11:40 pm
  • Lineker is back, Sharp must go
  • Liberal Democrats urge Conservative MPs to ‘examine their conscience’ ahead of Small Boats Bill vote

Lineker is back, Sharp must go

Responding to the news that Gary Lineker and the BBC have come to an agreement, Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey MP said:

Everyone will be pleased to see Gary Lineker and the football and sports coverage back to normal on the BBC next weekend.

However, given his ties to Boris Johnson and the Conservative Party, and the scandal surrounding his appointment, the public simply cannot trust Richard Sharp to restore the BBC’s credibility.

Rishi Sunak must sack him now and ensure a new, properly independent chair is in post to implement the review as soon as it is finished.

This appointment was made by a former Conservative prime minister, but the buck stops with the current PM.

Liberal Democrats urge Conservative MPs to ‘examine their conscience’ ahead of Small Boats Bill vote

The Liberal Democrats are urging Conservative MPs to ‘examine their conscience’ ahead of the Illegal Migration Bill’s second reading later today where MPs will have their first opportunity to vote for or against it.

Liberal Democrat Home Affairs Spokesperson has raised concerns about many of the implications of the legislation, which would allow the government to detain pregnant women and children who arrive in the country by small boat, and exclude human trafficking victims from protection under the Modern Slavery Act.

The Bill overrides previous exemptions given to unaccompanied children that the Liberal Democrats secured during the coalition government.

Commenting ahead of the vote, Liberal Democrat Home Affairs Spokesperson Alistair Carmichael said:

This is a steep cliff we are heading off. Locking up children and pregnant women and excluding human trafficking victims from protection under the Modern Slavery act is beyond reprehensible.

We all want to see the dangerous small boat crossings stop, but this is not the way to do it. These dangerous gangs do not care about our laws. They will continue to profit regardless.

This new bill does not target the people smugglers and traffickers. It only targets and criminalises their victims. Not only is it cruel and costly, but it demolishes our proud tradition of helping those in need.

I would urge Conservative MPs to examine their conscience before voting tonight. They need to decide whether they want to be responsible for locking up young children and pregnant women who are fleeing from war or violence. If this awful legislation is passed, that is the legacy they and this Conservative Government will leave behind.

Read more by or more about , , , or .
This entry was posted in News and Press releases.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Peter Martin
    "there is nothing complicated about the collapse of SVB........" Very likely there isn't. However, the same thing would have been said some 15 y...
  • Mick Taylor
    Where have you been the last 50 years Simon McGrath. Where do you think we get the nuclear bombs from and do you really believe we would use them without US san...
  • David Raw
    I’m not sure why Jeff is boosting the role of Rishi Sunak. Having watched the BBC business news this morning, it’s clear that all the preliminary hard work ...
  • Simon McGrath
    Would not 'lets give up our nuclear weapons and put our trust in the US Government ' not be a better heading for this article ?...
  • Mel Borthwaite
    @Tim Rogers With the greatest of respect, your comment could be interpreted as ‘forget about your principles, think of the electoral consequences…’ I, p...