13 March 2023 – today’s press releases

Lineker is back, Sharp must go
Responding to the news that Gary Lineker and the BBC have come to an agreement, Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey MP said:
Everyone will be pleased to see Gary Lineker and the football and sports coverage back to normal on the BBC next weekend.
However, given his ties to Boris Johnson and the Conservative Party, and the scandal surrounding his appointment, the public simply cannot trust Richard Sharp to restore the BBC’s credibility.
Rishi Sunak must sack him now and ensure a new, properly independent chair is in post to implement the review as soon as it is finished.
This appointment was made by a former Conservative prime minister, but the buck stops with the current PM.
Liberal Democrats urge Conservative MPs to ‘examine their conscience’ ahead of Small Boats Bill vote
The Liberal Democrats are urging Conservative MPs to ‘examine their conscience’ ahead of the Illegal Migration Bill’s second reading later today where MPs will have their first opportunity to vote for or against it.
Liberal Democrat Home Affairs Spokesperson has raised concerns about many of the implications of the legislation, which would allow the government to detain pregnant women and children who arrive in the country by small boat, and exclude human trafficking victims from protection under the Modern Slavery Act.
The Bill overrides previous exemptions given to unaccompanied children that the Liberal Democrats secured during the coalition government.
Commenting ahead of the vote, Liberal Democrat Home Affairs Spokesperson Alistair Carmichael said:
This is a steep cliff we are heading off. Locking up children and pregnant women and excluding human trafficking victims from protection under the Modern Slavery act is beyond reprehensible.
We all want to see the dangerous small boat crossings stop, but this is not the way to do it. These dangerous gangs do not care about our laws. They will continue to profit regardless.
This new bill does not target the people smugglers and traffickers. It only targets and criminalises their victims. Not only is it cruel and costly, but it demolishes our proud tradition of helping those in need.
I would urge Conservative MPs to examine their conscience before voting tonight. They need to decide whether they want to be responsible for locking up young children and pregnant women who are fleeing from war or violence. If this awful legislation is passed, that is the legacy they and this Conservative Government will leave behind.