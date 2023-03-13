The collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank – what does it mean for the UK?

A few days ago, I started writing a piece for Liberal Democrat Voice about the creation of the new Department of Science, Innovation and Technology and what it might mean for the entrepreneurial science-based economy. I was going to look at financing of science-based companies and how it could be improved. The news of the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) on Friday came as the piece was almost finished and has overtaken some of my conclusions in that article.

It’s likely that most Liberal Democrats will never have actually heard of the SVB until this weekend. As its name states, the bank emerged in the past forty years in the heart of California’s Silicon Valley and has been a major player in the West Coast technology scene as the bank of choice for venture capital companies and their investments [a side note: it’s also the bank of choice for the Californian wine industry]. Its European operations only started a few years ago with the opening of a full office in London with the intention of expanding to Europe. The bank’s aim was to enable its US-based customers to expand to Europe as well as supporting European tech companies to move to the US. These plans are now on hold as the bank has just announced, as I write, that it will be placed into insolvency.

The bank is unusual compared to the more traditional banking outfits. Venture-backed companies tend to have little income – at least in the early years – and rely on being bankrolled by venture capital funds who supply funds in tranches. These funds are placed essentially in deposit accounts at the bank and drawn on to pay salaries, office overheads, and other outgoings. SVB had used these deposited funds to buy bonds – and as interest rates have soared, the value of the bonds has gone down, leading ultimately to the current cash crisis when companies started trying to withdraw their money.

The effect in the UK is currently unclear, as I write. Deposits are only guaranteed up to £85,000 which means that some companies with their funds in the bank will have a major issue (reports stating funds are secured up to £250,000 are incorrect, as this applies only to deposit insurance with the US bank). The aggressive expansion of the bank in the London tech scene in the past few years will probably mean that some companies are badly exposed and may themselves have to file for insolvency as the lack of funds will mean that they are no longer “going concerns”. In other cases, services offered by companies may simply no longer exist next week with the fate of customer’s monies being uncertain. GoCardless, for example, used by many LibDem organizations is also listed as a client of SVB.

Fortunately in the UK, many startup firms use the more traditional banks and whereas these may have taken a hit on the value of their shareholdings, the regulations introduced since the global financial crisis and the regular stress tests conducted by the Bank of England will hopefully mean that any fallout is limited.

However, the real challenge will come in the fundamental issue facing the UK. How do we fund science-based businesses to create real long-term value and prosperity? The collapse of the bank removes an innovative and major player for financing startups, and it will be missed. But that is going to be the subject of another piece…

* Robert Harrison is a board advisor for several venture backed companies. He holds a Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering and an MSc in Physics as well as being a qualified patent attorney. He is currently Acting Chair of the Liberal Democrat European Group as well as Treasurer of LibDems in Europe.