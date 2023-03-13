Multilateralist, respecting international law and learning from history

International security is a hot topic since Putin`s “Special Military Operation” launched against Ukraine a year ago. Most people recognise it for what it was, an invasion by a despot of questionable sanity. A wide debate has been prompted by Putin having “moved the goalposts of the conditions under which Russia would launch a first nuclear strike.”

The Lib Dem “Defence Team” has put together a motion which is an ultra-cautious approach to defence policy, probably not wishing to rock the middle-of-the-road approach thought to be necessary in order not to frighten off the soft conservative vote. But it is a knee-jerk reaction which cranks up the level of rhetoric. This is understandable, but highly dangerous, as it also cranks up the risks to the world.

With that in mind we have put forward an amendment to the motion which needs your support! It takes a more radical approach to weapons that are now illegal under international law as well as being inhuman and immoral.

The `KILL ZONE!`

I was fifteen in 1962, the year of the Cuban missile crisis. My home, my school and our family business were within 3.7 miles of Waddington RAF station: home to Vulcan bombers which carried the British nuclear bombs. The 100% kill zone of a `modest` 1 megaton bomb is `at least 6 kilometres` – just over 3.7 miles. So, doubtless, my views of nuclear weapons were influenced by this proximity with death.

After Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Bertrand Russell wrote “Mankind is faced with a clear-cut alternative: either we shall all perish, or we shall have to acquire some slight degree of common sense”.

We have relied on luck for too long

We may need some UNCOMMON sense, however, if we are to avoid an “incident” obliterating humans and much other life from the Earth.

In the Cuban Crisis, Vasily Arkhipov, Chief of Staff of a Soviet Flotilla of four diesel submarines, was one of three keyholders for the nuclear weapons on the submarine B59. They were out of touch with Moscow. The sub`s captain and the other keyholder were going to activate their missiles. Arkhipov refused to use his key and, thereby, saved the world from Armageddon.

We have relied on luck too often for comfort.

Putin`s threats to use nuclear weapons were delivered in order to stop Western non-nuclear support for Ukraine, in fear of what could happen if we overstep a deliberately ambiguous line in the sand.

Evidence shows that reductions of nuclear weapons have only come about during negotiations; negotiations often spurred on by a response to a crisis like the Cuban missile crisis! Perhaps this Crisis can become an opportunity for movement.

The UN Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons

Those opposing our amendment refer to the UN Treaty “Unilateralist”, but a research briefing in the HoC Library tells us that the TPNW “is the first multilateral, legally binding, instrument for nuclear disarmament to have been negotiated in 20 years.”

The treaty tells us this directly. The paragraph we quote includes this sentence:

Signatories should immediately remove [weapons] from operational status, and destroy them as soon as possible, but not later than a deadline to be determined by the first meeting of States Parties.

In other words, the TPNW IS multilateral. I believe the likelihood of success of such negotiations would be strengthened by at least one Nuclear State deciding to sign the Treaty.

We must `choose a direction of travel`. Sadly, the Lib Dem motion on the Agenda for York is static in this regard and is what the International Campaign for the Abolition of Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) calls a “wringing of hands”.

Liberals can and should do better. We must say, loud and clear, that WE are ready to move the process of nuclear disarmament forwards.

We specify in the amendment that signing the Treaty should happen in the lifetime of the next Parliament after the General Election. No Tory government would think this is a good idea.

However, it`s clear the General Election will have a significant effect upon the political makeup of Parliament. Therefore, we should be in the vanguard of change, as Liberals always are.

Let`s work with the United Nations

UN General Secretary Antonio Guterres said recently that:

As a global family, we can no longer allow the cloud of nuclear conflict to shadow our work to spur development, achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and end the COVID-19 pandemic. Now is the time to lift this cloud for good.

Achieving global nuclear disarmament is one of the oldest goals of the UN and was the General Assembly`s first resolution of 1946. The UN TPNW has been signed by eighty-six countries and ratified by sixty-six.

The amendment is based upon Liberal Values of internationalism, human rights, the pursuit of peace, and the rule of law, as well as our generational commitment to protect the planet, its ecosystem and all its peoples.

So, register for the Conference, actual or online, and vote for the amendment supporting the UN Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons!

* Keith Melton was the founding Chair of the Green Liberal Democrats back in 1988 when the party was formed and has recently been elected to the Chair again in 2020. During the intervening period he founded the Institute for Sustainable Development in Business at Nottingham Trent University and has lectured widely on environmental issues both in the UK and internationally.