13 Tory MPs are standing down in Blue Wall seats

Lib Dem HQ have told us that 13 Conservative MPs are standing down in Blue Wall seats where we are the main challengers. Many of them lie within Council areas where Lib Dems have done well in local elections in the last two years.

Here is the full list (with my comments):

Steve Brine – Winchester. Lib Dems have controlled Winchester Council for some time.

Stephen Hammond – Wimbledon. Wimbledon is our top target seat and with the new boundaries now includes parts of Lib Dem controlled Kingston upon Thames.

Dominic Raab – Esher and Walton. Lies within Elmbridge Council where Lib Dems are the largest party.

Chris Grayling – Epsom and Ewell. A bit of an outlier as Epsom and Ewell District Council has been controlled by Residents' Associations for many years, so it is difficult to gauge the current support for mainstream parties.

Adam Afriyie – Windsor. Lies within Windsor & Maidenhead Council where we took control last year.

Paul Beresford – Mole Valley. Lib Dems have controlled Mole Valley Council for some time.

John Howell – Henley. Lies within Lib Dem controlled South Oxfordshire District Council.

Philip Dunne – Ludlow/South Shropshire. Seat previously held by Lib Dem Matthew Green.

Paul Scully – Sutton and Cheam. Sutton has been a Lib Dem controlled Council for many, many years.

Theresa May – Maidenhead. Lies within Windsor & Maidenhead Council where we took control last year.

James Heappey – Wells. Lies within Somerset County Council, controlled by Lib Dems.

Nickie Aiken – Cities of London and Westminster. The unusual structure of the City of London makes this difficult to call, but Chuka Umunna put up a strong showing in 2019.

