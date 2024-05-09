Strong Parliament is better than strong Government

Kier Starmer’s invitation for Natalie Elphicke to join him on the Labour benches is a dreadful piece of political opportunism. At a time when public trust in politicians is at an all-time low, welcoming an MP who was a member of the ERG and whose views have long placed her to the far right of Ghengis Khan is a staggering shot in the foot. The backlash the following morning runs from the Guardian to the Express. Few see this as the move of a statesman.

So, why has he scored this own goal? He doesn’t need her to improve Labour’s polling, and he will soon discover what a thorn in the flesh she is to any party. But he just couldn’t resist sticking the knife into Rishi Sunak and twisting it a little further. It’s pathetic. Such naiveté is troubling for anyone viewing him as a viable Prime Minister, especially for many Labour MPs and members. It will undoubtedly lose him more votes than it gains.

For the Liberal Democrats and other progressive parties, he has created an opportunity. Many centre-left voters will baulk at the idea of someone with such poor statecraft having an overwhelming majority in Parliament. For decades, the pushback against electoral reform was that proportional representation promised coalitions and ‘weak’ government. But since 2015 we have seen unassailable majority parliaments wielded like wrecking balls by a slew of dreadful Prime Ministers. Boris Johnson alone proved how dangerous unfettered majority government can be in the hands of a maniac.

Of course, the LibDems are still hampered by the residual disdain for coalition that both Labour and the Tories disseminated throughout the electorate. But it is residual and Rishi Sunak’s inept steering of Johnson’s legacy majority is much more in-your-face vote influencer.

The path the LibDems must surely follow now is one of vision, maturity and common sense. Whatever the Jenricks, Bravermans, Andersons, Tices and Farages, or even the Corbyns may think, the majority of British people are centrist – that’s why it’s called the centre. They want change, indeed they may be desperate for it, but they don’t want more ideology forced upon them.

Most now see that what we’d said about Brexit was true. Many recognise that the UK’s global influence has been diminished. From the NHS to housing, education to policing, cost of living to corruption, British people are crying out for real, meaningful change of direction. But while many will simply turn to Labour, as Starmer attempts to portray himself as Blair 2, his actions this week will make many think twice. They will want to temper Labour’s wilder fantasies with an opposition that doesn’t block policies out of pique, but that makes government think things through, much as that last bastion, the House of Lords has been left to do for 10 years.

On the doorsteps, when people suggest a vote for the LibDems is a wasted vote, we now have a strong argument – You’ve had a decade of government that does whatever it wants because it couldn’t lose a vote. Whether it’s the Tories or Labour, do you want more of that? Really?

Never has there been a stronger argument for a strong opposition that commands respect, that can defeat government extremism and even influence policy. For the Liberal Democrats policy makers and leaders, there is a gaping chasm in British politics for anyone who can offer a coherent, visionary policy platform for leading the UK out of the global political wilderness. We did it in 2010 but we made mistakes. Hopefully, we have learned from them without becoming over-cautious or timid.

Let Sunak and Starmer spar it out in the political playground. We have to look like grown-ups.

* Neville Farmer is a Chippenham Branch member and Corsham Town Councillor, former Vice-Chair of the Western Counties and former PPC for Wyre Forest.