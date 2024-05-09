Strong Parliament is better than strong Government

Kier Starmer’s invitation for Natalie Elphicke to join him on the Labour benches is a dreadful piece of political opportunism. At a time when public trust in politicians is at an all-time low, welcoming an MP who was a member of the ERG and whose views have long placed her to the far right of Ghengis Khan is a staggering shot in the foot. The backlash the following morning runs from the Guardian to the Express. Few see this as the move of a statesman.
So, why has he scored this own goal? He doesn’t need her to improve Labour’s polling, and he will soon discover what a thorn in the flesh she is to any party. But he just couldn’t resist sticking the knife into Rishi Sunak and twisting it a little further. It’s pathetic. Such naiveté is troubling for anyone viewing him as a viable Prime Minister, especially for many Labour MPs and members. It will undoubtedly lose him more votes than it gains.
For the Liberal Democrats and other progressive parties, he has created an opportunity. Many centre-left voters will baulk at the idea of someone with such poor statecraft having an overwhelming majority in Parliament. For decades, the pushback against electoral reform was that proportional representation promised coalitions and ‘weak’ government. But since 2015 we have seen unassailable majority parliaments wielded like wrecking balls by a slew of dreadful Prime Ministers. Boris Johnson alone proved how dangerous unfettered majority government can be in the hands of a maniac.
Of course, the LibDems are still hampered by the residual disdain for coalition that both Labour and the Tories disseminated throughout the electorate. But it is residual and Rishi Sunak’s inept steering of Johnson’s legacy majority is much more in-your-face vote influencer.
The path the LibDems must surely follow now is one of vision, maturity and common sense. Whatever the Jenricks, Bravermans, Andersons, Tices and Farages, or even the Corbyns may think, the majority of British people are centrist – that’s why it’s called the centre. They want change, indeed they may be desperate for it, but they don’t want more ideology forced upon them.
Most now see that what we’d said about Brexit was true. Many recognise that the UK’s global influence has been diminished. From the NHS to housing, education to policing, cost of living to corruption, British people are crying out for real, meaningful change of direction. But while many will simply turn to Labour, as Starmer attempts to portray himself as Blair 2, his actions this week will make many think twice. They will want to temper Labour’s wilder fantasies with an opposition that doesn’t block policies out of pique, but that makes government think things through, much as that last bastion, the House of Lords has been left to do for 10 years.
On the doorsteps, when people suggest a vote for the LibDems is a wasted vote, we now have a strong argument – You’ve had a decade of government that does whatever it wants because it couldn’t lose a vote. Whether it’s the Tories or Labour, do you want more of that? Really?
Never has there been a stronger argument for a strong opposition that commands respect, that can defeat government extremism and even influence policy. For the Liberal Democrats policy makers and leaders, there is a gaping chasm in British politics for anyone who can offer a coherent, visionary policy platform for leading the UK out of the global political wilderness. We did it in 2010 but we made mistakes. Hopefully, we have learned from them without becoming over-cautious or timid.
Let Sunak and Starmer spar it out in the political playground. We have to look like grown-ups.
* Neville Farmer is a Chippenham Branch member and Corsham Town Councillor, former Vice-Chair of the Western Counties and former PPC for Wyre Forest.
Absolutely agree that strong opposition is crucial in a democracy. The LibDems might really have an opportunity here, especially as voters become increasingly disillusioned with the major parties’ tactics. It’s refreshing to see a call for common sense and thoughtful governance over mere political maneuvering. It will be interesting to see how this approach resonates with the electorate seeking real change.
“..Such naiveté..”
I don’t believe this is naiveté. Anyone Sir Keir disapproves of has only to tick the ‘like’ box on the Facebook page of a SNP member to be disqualified from “his” Labour Party. The more plausible explanation is that Keir Starmer is a long way further to the right than he previously pretended to be when he was striving to become politically established in the Labour Party. Then he claimed to be a friend of Jeremy Corbyn. Now he claims never to have been. He’s changed his tune on just about every previous policy position. Even his position on antisemitism in the party was far more malleable when he was in Jeremy Corbyn’s shadow cabinet.
The usual accusation is that he is “Sir U turn”. It’s fair enough to change your mind when circumstances have changed and, of course, they are always changing. But how have they changed sufficiently to justify being able to afford to allow a lower rate of income tax on higher earners than he previously promised, and that there is no need to cap bankers’ bonuses at the same time as saying we cannot afford to scrap the two child benefit cap?
The only rational explanation is that these aren’t U turns at all, but rather the reversing of previous political deceptions. There are some in the Labour Party who hope that he will reverse them back once he is safely ensconced in number ten.
Highly unlikely IMO!
I can’t see the point of this article.
Our job in the coming Election is twofold –
to get as many Libdems MPs elected as possible
to get as few Tory MPs elected as possible.
Our Long-term goal is to replace The Conservatives as The Official Opposition. Whether Starmer has a majority of 100 or 400 makes no real difference except that the bigger it is, the stronger the argument for Electoral Reform.
‘Most now see that what we’d said about Brexit was true. Many recognise that the UK’s global influence has been diminished’….
Global influence to do what exactly…
The average voter couldn’t give a fig about a seat at the big boys table ..
They want criminals locked up longer , an NHS that delivers, failed asylum seekers returned forthwith, gp appointments, schools , decent transport , asb dealt with , pro active policing etc etc ..
PR is never on that list – as it doesn’t resonate with most voters ….As for NL – they limped along with the likes of Denis Mcshane & Margaret Moran .. Labour & Cons hardly a fag paper between them these days ..They’ll be no meaningful change for those that are struggling – in the EU or out , not much changed for them . Centre politics = the status quo…
Many recognise that the UK’s global influence has been diminished.
How on earth could regaining our democracy and independence possibly diminish our standing in the world? It’s truly baffling how anyone could even think that. They’d have to be remarkably uninformed and unaware of how others see us. In trade, for example, we’ve gone from having our voice subsumed amongst 27 others to having our own seat at the WTO table, we’ve joined the fast-growing CPTPP putting us right at the heart of world trade, and launched the widely welcomed Developing Countries Trading Scheme (DCTS).
In Brand Finance’s Global Soft Power Index, a comprehensive survey of more than 170,000 respondents from over 130 countries, the UK has strengthened its position as the world’s second most influential nation…
‘Brand Finance’s Global Soft Power Index 2024: USA and UK ranked top nation brands, China takes third place, overtaking Japan and Germany’ [February 2024]:
https://brandfinance.com/press-releases/brand-finances-global-soft-power-index-2024-usa-and-uk-ranked-top-nation-brands-china-takes-third-place-overtaking-japan-and-germany
Would be interested to know what we would have done if Ms Elphicke would have applied to join us. I would like to think she would have told pee off.