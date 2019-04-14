13-14 April 2019 – the weekend’s press release

Two old parties hopelessly divided ahead of Euro elections
Liberal Democrat Brexit Spokesperson Tom Brake has accused Labour and the Conservatives of being “hopelessly divided” and said only the Liberal Democrats have a “clear offer” ahead of European elections.
The comments come after Iain Duncan Smith called on the Prime Minister to resign and Jeremy Corbyn was warned by Labour’s MEP group leader that he must back a People’s Vote or lose a generation of young people.
Liberal Democrat MP Tom Brake said:
At this time of national crisis, people are demanding real leadership. However, the Tories only offer internal party plotting while the Labour leadership is desperate to avoid committing to anything where Brexit is concerned.
The two old parties are hopelessly divided and rudderless. Liberal Democrats on the other hand are raring to go to the polls with a clear offer; every Liberal Democrat elected is another voice fighting for our country’s place in the European Union.