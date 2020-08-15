15 August 2020 – the overnight press release

Appeals cost u-turn alone will be cold comfort, Liberal Democrats warn

Responding to reports that the Government will cover costs of all appeals after thousands of students have not secured places at their first choice universities due to downgraded results, Liberal Democrat Education Spokesperson Layla Moran said:

For the young people who have worked so hard to not get the results they deserve, through no fault of their own, this annoucement alone will be cold comfort.

While this should never have been needed, it is right the Government has listened to the Liberal Democrats and others and u-turned.

Ministers must also now ensure that pupils are able to appeal directly, present evidence that reflects their performance and progress and are provided clear guidance on how re-sits will work.

Ultimately, after Gavin Williamson’s botched handling of the process thus far, pupils will have no confidence in him to fix the broken glass. Before he causes anymore hurt, he must go.