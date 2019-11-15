Mark Valladares

15 November 2019 – today’s press releases

15 November 2019
  • Lib Dems: Another unaffordable item on Labour’s wish list
  • Swinson responds to Tommy Robinson backing Boris Johnson

Lib Dems: Another unaffordable item on Labour’s wish list

Responding to Labour’s plans to part-nationalise BT, Sam Gyimah, Liberal Democrat Shadow Secretary for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said:

It might be a Christmas election, but this is getting silly. Another day, another unaffordable item on the wish list.

Wasting billions of taxpayer funds to nationalise BT, won’t solve the connectivity issues faced by so many of our rural communities. The Labour plan is less open-reach, more overreach.

Liberal Democrats recognise the need for every community to have high quality internet access. We will take bold steps to ensure local communities can channel investment into priority digital infrastructure projects. We will ensure companies are held to account in delivering on universal service obligations, and that regulation is fit for purpose as technology evolves.

This is part of the Liberal Democrats bold plan for a brighter, better-connected future.

Swinson responds to Tommy Robinson backing Boris Johnson

Liberal Democrat Leader, Jo Swinson, has today written to Boris Johnson asking him to publicly reject the endorsement of his campaign by Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, also known as Tommy Robinson.

Jo Swinson said:

Tommy Robinson spreads hate and division, poisoning our communities by setting people against each other.

The fact that Tommy Robinson backs Boris Johnson tells you everything you need to know about today’s Conservative party.

If you want to stop the Conservatives, stop Brexit and stop Tommy Robinson’s preferred candidate for Prime Minister, then vote for the Liberal Democrats.

