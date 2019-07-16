16 July 2019 – today’s press releases

Umunna: Ministers asleep at the wheel in the face of online shopping time bomb

New Lib Dem leader to hold Brexit talks with Barnier

Lib Dems: New PM must not delay Domestic Abuse Bill

The introduction of Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) will lead to two-factor authentication for all online purchases. The aim of this is to cut down on fraud and improve digital security, however the Government have failed to both support retailers or inform consumers about this change.

Furthermore, it is estimated that around 2 million people do not have access to mobile data coverage at some point in their daily activity, which means that they will not be able to complete SCA and online purchases.

Without a delay of enforcement, it is estimated SCA will lead to a failure of 25-30% of e-commerce transactions from this September. The UK is at significant risk as it has a substantial and successful on-line ecommerce business – the largest in Europe.

Commenting, Liberal Democrat spokesperson on Treasury and business issues, Chuka Umunna MP said:

The Government are asleep at the wheel in the face of an online shopping time bomb. Ministers have failed to support the retail industry to adapt to these changes, failed to inform consumers and failed to invest in the UK’s mobile network infrastructure to support more secure online shopping. In the face of the risks and insecurity of a No Deal Brexit, led by Boris Johnson, the last thing that the retail industry needs is to lose 25-30% of e-commerce transactions due to consumers not being able to complete transactions. This Government needs to wake up and act. Business and consumers deserve better, and the Liberal Democrats demand better. The Liberal Democrats will continue to provide real opposition to this government in the interests of both those working hard in business and consumers.

Today, Liberal Democrat MEPs have met with Michel Barnier, the EU Commission’s chief negotiator for Brexit. In the meeting it was agreed that Michel Barnier will hold talks with the new Liberal Democrat leader over the summer.

Following the meeting, the leader of Liberal Democrats in the European Parliament, Catherine Bearder MEP said:

Following the huge victory at the EU elections, it is now clear the Liberal Democrats are in the driving seat in Brussels. The next Liberal Democrat leader will be working with Macron and our other allies across the continent over the next few months. The Liberal Democrats are now the largest pro – European UK Party in Europe and this gives us a huge advantage in our efforts to stop Brexit. To secure a People’s Vote, we will need to ensure our European counterparts can agree to an extension in order for this to take place. We have already had assurances this morning from the new President of the Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, that an extension past October 31st is possible. We do not have to accept Boris Johnson’s do or die plans. Brexit can be stopped. The Liberal Democrats will continue working across Europe in the fight to secure a People’s Vote, with the option to stay in the EU.

Lib Dems: New PM must not delay Domestic Abuse Bill

Responding to the publication of the Domestic Abuse Bill today, Liberal Democrat Justice Spokesperson Wera Hobhouse said: