Ed Davey

Ed Davey MP writes….My reflections from the Campaign Trail

By | Tue 16th July 2019 - 11:55 am

This map may resemble the route of one of Ian Botham’s never-ending charity walks or the British leg of the Tour de France where the organiser forgets to place a finishing line. But it’s actually a record of my campaigning odyssey over the past year, through our fantastic local and European elections onto my campaign to become leader of our party.

I’ve loved every minute – from Aberdeen to Penzance. Like my hero Paddy Ashdown and indeed most Liberal Democrats, I’m happiest out of Westminster meeting people – or, when with our brilliant Brecon candidate, Jane Dodds, meeting the odd sheep while clambering barbed wire fences. (Have you been to B&R yet?!)

I’ve been gate-crashed in Nottingham by Steve Bray, the amazing Stop Brexit campaigner – so we performed a great Stop Brexit duet; I’ve climbed a wind turbine in North Cornwall whilst campaigning to decarbonise capitalism; and I’ve endured the vagaries of the rail network – as I’m calling for rail improvements to discourage internal flights, my campaign is flight-free, to the occasional frustration of my diary manager.

On Sunday, after a head-to-head with Andrew Marr, I sacrificed all prospect of watching the Cricket and Wimbledon to go and speak to members in Oxford – and was welcomed by a healthy crowd, despite the competition!

My main takeaway of the campaign is whoever wins this contest will be incredibly privileged to lead this party’s 107,000 members. I hope it’s me, of course, so I can deliver my long-term vision for the future of our party – on stopping Brexit, and beyond. But the next Leader will enjoy a vibrant party fizzing with ideas and energy.

Politics needs causes – alone among Britain’s political parties we are united by our determination to stop Brexit. Hustings have shown me we all share the belief that stopping Brexit is much bigger than party politics, and so many of you have responded warmly to my call for a temporary Government of National Unity, to deliver a People’s Vote.

But you have also responded to my ideas about our purpose after we’ve stopped Brexit – on healing the divisions and inequality that caused Brexit, on becoming THE party of the environment, ready to tackle the climate crisis, and on giving the country hope again, with new opportunities for our young people through huge investment in education and training.

A leadership candidate willing and ready to be our first Liberal Democrat Prime Minister must set out their priorities for a programme for Government, and as I’ve toured the country, I hope you feel I’ve done that.

From my plan to Stop Brexit, to my agenda of a “Remain dividend” aimed at ushering in a green revolution to transform the infrastructure of “left-behind” communities. From my focus on a new council house building programme and revitalising local government, to my mission to make the UK the best educated and trained country in the world, within a decade.

We can have the platform to attract both lifelong Conservative and Labour voters – and win.

And wherever I’ve been, my message has been met with enthusiasm and support. So, from the bottom of my heart, thank you.

* Ed Davey is the MP for Kingston and Surbiton and Lib Dem Home Affairs spokesperson.

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarMick Taylor 16th Jul - 12:11pm
    Peter Martin. I want real devolution with both the power and the cash to do the job properly. And yes, there will have to be...
  • User AvatarMatt (Bristol) 16th Jul - 12:10pm
    Call me a centrist fudging incrementalist, but I think this is as Simon says, a reasonable step forward with many positive points and different ways...
  • User AvatarMichael BG 16th Jul - 12:10pm
    Joseph, Quoting someone else is not the same as you actually saying it. Also the Vince quote doesn’t say what you said. You have now...
  • User AvatarDenis Loretto 16th Jul - 11:49am
    Looking back to Richard C who is worried about being rejected by the Liberal Democrats because he considers the 24 week limit for voluntary abortion...
  • User AvatarJennie 16th Jul - 11:29am
    I agree with Nick. School uniform is inherently illiberal. It's also a big problem for anyone with fabric sensitivities - people with skin allergies and...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 16th Jul - 10:22am
    @ Mick Taylor, The LibDems often claim to be an evidence based party. Is there any evidence that the people of Wales, Scotland and Northern...