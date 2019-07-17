The Voice

Lib Link: Christine Jardine MP on the 50th Anniversary of the Moon Landing

By | Wed 17th July 2019 - 9:39 am

Lib Dem MP Christine Jardine has written in the Scotsman of her memories on the first moon landing fifty years ago. She writes,

For many of my parents’ generation, it was the ultimate fulfilment of John F Kennedy’s promise to explore the stars and send a man safely to the moon and back by the end of the decade. That generation had lived through World War II as children, endured the fear and tension of the Cuban missile crisis as young parents and the grief of lost opportunities with the assassinations of the Kennedy brothers and Martin Luther King.

And she recognises that the science developed in the course of space exploration benefits us all:

Those missions ultimately brought CAT scans, water purification, memory foam, equipment used to cut victims out of vehicles, and so many other things.

But even more importantly, Christine argues that the lunar missions gave people

confirmation that humans have an almost infinite capacity for invention and achievement.

She concludes that

Our planet currently faces a challenge that will demand all the passion, experimental science and technological advance we can find to save it from the damage we have done. Fifty years on, Neil Armstrong’s small step onto the moon should give us the belief that if we have the will, we can.

You can read the full article here.

One Comment

  • Richard Underhill 17th Jul '19 - 11:36am

    “safely to the moon and back” is the key element of President Kennedy’s objective.
    It follows that humans should not be sent to Mars unless they can be protected from solar radiation over a journey of several lunar months.
    Reportage is that women are more suitable than men, because they are less likely to argue with each other (Margaret Thatcher is dead)
    because they are, on average, more compact
    and because lengthy travel can be boring, so read a book or two, or three, … .
    Giving birth during the journey could be inconvenient, so candidates should not be pregnant or likely to become pregnant.
    Might it be better not to send humans at all? Why do we need them? For publicity?
    Not sending humans reduces the cost substantially.
    The lessons from the moon landings were also that robotics were then vastly inferior to now. Three computers voted by a two to one majority if they disagreed. Modern electronics are much more reliable and very much faster.
    Many of us have seen the advertisements for a paint shop in a car factory.
    Robotics have already been sent to Mars and more could follow.
    The urgent priority should be to look after the planet we have, better than the others,

