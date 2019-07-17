Kirsten Johnson

Radical yet practical ways to improve food production

By | Wed 17th July 2019 - 12:30 pm

The RSA Food, Farming and Countryside Commission has published its final report, setting out radical yet practical ways to improve food production in the face of current challenges. They say

The actions we take in the next ten years, to stop ecosystems collapse, to recover and regenerate nature and to restore people’s health and wellbeing are now critical.

Our Future in the Land makes fifteen recommendations. First, under the headline “Healthy food is every body’s business”, they suggest a greater commitment is needed to growing our own food using sustainable agricultural practices. Increasing UK food production would help reconnect people to nature and boost all of our health and well-being. Further, community food plans should be established, bringing people together to meet their area’s needs.

The second headline, “Farming is a force for change, unleashing a fourth agricultural revolution driven by public values” includes recommendations such as establishing a National Agroecology Development Bank and formulating a ten-year transition plan to fully sustainable farming by 2030. In addition, the report highlights the role of farmers, saying that innovation by farmers should receive more backing and that every farmer should have access to advice through farmer support networks.

The report includes reference to the need to implement the ten elements of Agroecology as set out by the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization. These were developed by the UN to achieve Zero Hunger and other Sustainable Development Goals. I’m keen on the promoting the Circular and solidarity economy, to

reconnect producers and consumers, provide innovative solutions for living within our planetary boundaries while ensuring the social foundation for inclusive and sustainable development.

The third headline, “A countryside that works for all” encapsulates themes which are key in an area such as North Devon, which is primarily a rural, agricultural economy. The report says that a national land-use framework should be established in England, to encourage the best use of land for the public good. It calls for more investment in the skills and infrastructure needed to grow the rural economy. Importantly, the report highlights the need for developing sustainable solutions to meet rural housing need.

Just ten homes in each village would solve the rural housing crisis. New homes, built beautifully and with local materials, would provide affordable housing for local people.

Finally, there is a call to establish a National Nature Service to utilise “the energy of young people to kickstart the regenerative economy.”

You can read the full report here.

* Kirsten Johnson is the PPC for North Devon and Day Editor of Lib Dem Voice.

Read more by or more about , , , , or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarMichael 1 17th Jul - 12:40pm
    @David Raw The fact is as you know Philip Alston actually praises UC, He does though want it to be more generous. It is just...
  • User Avatarfrankie 17th Jul - 12:30pm
    The concept of a simplified benefit system is appeapling, until you realise the aim isn't to simplify it, it is to gut it and make...
  • User AvatarPaul Barker 17th Jul - 12:25pm
    On Polling. For long-term comparisons the ideal would be to compare each Company only with its own earlier Polls. The problem is that most of...
  • User AvatarRichard Underhill 17th Jul - 11:36am
    "safely to the moon and back" is the key element of President Kennedy's objective. It follows that humans should not be sent to Mars unless...
  • User AvatarPhil B 17th Jul - 10:45am
    Sue - thanks for that, I have to admit I was wondering much the same. I can stretch to the idea that a Liberal party...
  • User Avatartheakes 17th Jul - 9:54am
    I failed to get a comment published about the Cardiff by election, simply saying being a Con/Lib Dem marginal it would be interesting. Was a...