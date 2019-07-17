Bernard Aris

Von der Leyens promises to address some of the UK’s direst needs: Poverty, Social Security, Clean Air Cities

By | Wed 17th July 2019 - 5:44 pm

The speech by German minister Von der Leyen (VDL), the proposed president of the European Commission, appealing to the sceptical centre parties (Liberals, Social Democrats, Greens) in the European Parliament, brought the Brexit Party MEPs to howls of both approval and anguish, according to Dutch media.

When she regretfully accepted that the UK appears on the way out, Farage’s bench applauded wildly. But when she added that she is ready to extend negotiations beyond Halloween, those cheers instantly turned into jeers.

And in his response, Farage again trotted out the “EU = Soviet Eastern Bloc” trope, to which VDL responded “we can probably do without what you have got to say here”. Dutch media quoted VDL responding to Farage’s Orbanite allies:  “I didn’t expect to get your support”.

In her speech, and in the accompanying resignation of controversial EU insider/super-technocrat Martin Selmayr, many saw new points that address failings in the present EU procedures, decision-making and legislation:

  • Giving the European Parliament the right to initiative; possibly heralding a critical review of EU nomination, decision and policy making procedures;
  • Opening up a formal debate about transnational party lists and “Spitzenkandidaten” at the next European elections; and
  • Starting, in this Trumpian era, a debate in the EU Human & Civil Rights agenda about sexual violence and its female (and LGBTQ+) victims.

Which beggars the question: why leave the EU just when it finally addresses shortcomings and failures of its democracy and human rights?

But just as Jacques Delors gained instant TUC popularity when he launched the EU’s “Social Charter” in 1989 (see: Allan Sked & Chris Cook’s book, Post-War Britain 1945-1992; Penguin 1993; p. 540,567), the only part of the EU even a Eurosceptic union like Unite will rue losing when executing her urgent Brexit desire, VDL promises initiatives that address some dire needs of present-day Britain.

First she supports Frans Timmermans’ proposal (Dutch Labour; stays on as commissioner) for striving after a European Minimum Wage.

She also promises a European guarantee on the payment of Unemployment Benefits; something Britain with its dog’s breakfast-like rollout of, and issues around, Universal Credit payments (and payment fraudsters) would welcome if it stayed in the EU.

Her promise to treble the ERASMUS budget (see the concept text of VDL’s speech at 14:44 minutes) will turn many aspiring British youngsters into even more ardent anti-Brexiteers, and enhance the worries in British academic and R&D circles about being excluded just when EU funding expands.

VDL proposes, in her “Green Deal” package, channelling European Investment Bank {EIB} funds to making climate change transition by companies and authorities more affordable; launching a European CO2 tax/levy (and ditto “Border Tax” for companies moving country to avoid levies); making part of the EIB into a “European Climate Bank” (Dutch media), and launching a special “Transition Fund” (ibidem) for countries lagging behind.

Seeing the dire state of British environmental policy (and life quality in neglected brownfield areas) after the Tories stripped away what Coalition minister Ed Davey built up, and the rising problem of toxic fumes in inner city streets, this is just what a doctor (VDL is gynaecologist) should order.

* Bernard Aris is a Dutch historian (university of Leiden), and Documentation assistant to the D66 parliamentary Party. He is a member of the Brussels/EU branch of the LibDems.

One Comment

  • John Peters 17th Jul '19 - 6:24pm

    How dare Farage raise the “EU = Soviet Eastern Bloc” trope.

    In the Soviet Union when there is only one candidate they get far more that 54% of the vote. A bit close – I expect a new vote will be needed.

