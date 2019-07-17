17 July 2019 – today’s press releases

May’s Govt has treated victims of child trafficking appallingly

Following reports that hundreds of child trafficking victims have been refused the right to stay in the UK, Liberal Democrat Home Affairs Spokesperson Ed Davey said:

Theresa May said that modern slavery is the greatest human rights issue of our time, but these revelations show that her government has treated victims appallingly. The Government has a clear moral obligation to support children who have been trafficked to this country and held in slavery. The Conservatives’ failure shames our whole country. The Liberal Democrats demand better protections for vulnerable people. Anyone who has been a victim of modern slavery should be given the support they need, not treated like criminals by the hostility in the Home Office.

Lib Dem MEP to lead European Parliament debate on Trump’s concentration camps

Scottish Liberal Democrat MEP Sheila Ritchie will make her debut speech in the European Parliament as she leads a debate on the situation at the USA-Mexican border on Thursday 18th July.

Ms Ritchie’s motion calls for the relevant authorities in the US to guarantee immediately that all detainees have access to basic rights, such as water, food, health and shelter, urges the authorities to immediately find non-custodial alternatives for migrants and refugee children and adults and urges the government of the USA to start reuniting separated families.

Speaking ahead of the debate, Ms Ritchie said: