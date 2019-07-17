Mark Valladares

17 July 2019 – today’s press releases

By | Wed 17th July 2019 - 11:15 pm

May’s Govt has treated victims of child trafficking appallingly

Following reports that hundreds of child trafficking victims have been refused the right to stay in the UK, Liberal Democrat Home Affairs Spokesperson Ed Davey said:

Theresa May said that modern slavery is the greatest human rights issue of our time, but these revelations show that her government has treated victims appallingly.

The Government has a clear moral obligation to support children who have been trafficked to this country and held in slavery. The Conservatives’ failure shames our whole country.

The Liberal Democrats demand better protections for vulnerable people. Anyone who has been a victim of modern slavery should be given the support they need, not treated like criminals by the hostility in the Home Office.

Lib Dem MEP to lead European Parliament debate on Trump’s concentration camps

Scottish Liberal Democrat MEP Sheila Ritchie will make her debut speech in the European Parliament as she leads a debate on the situation at the USA-Mexican border on Thursday 18th July.

Ms Ritchie’s motion calls for the relevant authorities in the US to guarantee immediately that all detainees have access to basic rights, such as water, food, health and shelter, urges the authorities to immediately find non-custodial alternatives for migrants and refugee children and adults and urges the government of the USA to start reuniting separated families.

Speaking ahead of the debate, Ms Ritchie said:

The United States taught the world that Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness are unalienable rights. These concentration camps fall far short of those lofty ideals. The US Government should end these cruel policies and begin to unite families once more.

Being a part of a strong Europe allows us to speak out and stand up against human rights abuses across the world.

While Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage cosy up to the Trump administration, Liberal Democrats will continue to speak out in defence of human rights around the world.

Read more by or more about , , , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarMichael BG 18th Jul - 12:24am
    Peter, I look at JG like the old Employment Training scheme and have said that those on it would receive their benefits plus a premium...
  • User AvatarMalcolm Todd 18th Jul - 12:15am
    nigel hunter 17th Jul '19 - 2:35pm "Is it inevitable that the species expands or goes the way of the dinosaurs?" Why are dinosaurs always...
  • User AvatarMichael 1 17th Jul - 9:55pm
    @katharine Pindar Thanks for your comment. My second comment lacked clarity as I was up against the word limit! For which I apologise. As I...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 17th Jul - 7:35pm
    The UN Report on Poverty in the UK (author Prof Philip Alston) published nearly three months ago is unfortunately is a bit more down to...
  • User AvatarMatthew Campbell 17th Jul - 7:04pm
    I contest that there are small but significant differences between the candidates, and I feel that Ed in particular has encouraged this view in a...
  • User AvatarJohn Marriott 17th Jul - 6:52pm
    Rolling six benefits into one makes sense, so why wasn’t it handled more effectively? Well, I suppose we can blame the ‘Quiet Man’, and I...