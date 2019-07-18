Living Standards Audit 2019

The Resolution Foundation has published its annual report on living standards. Key findings include:

• Average disposable household incomes have roughly tripled since 1961, after accounting for inflation. But the last two-year period (2017-18 and 2018-19) looks to have been the worst on record outside of recessions.

• This period of weak growth post-referendum comes on the back of both the financial crisis as well as an earlier mid-2000s slowdown for some, with only a short period of healthy income recovery between 2012-13 and 2016-17.

• The groups most at risk of relative poverty have also changed. Parents living in couples, up to the age of 35, are now more likely to be living in poverty than a single pensioner age 80 or over is.

• Relative inequality remains high by international and historical standards, following rapid increases in the 1980s, but there has been only a small rise since then (for incomes after housing costs). Increases in employment since the mid-1990s, particularly among parents, have helped to hold down inequality while the distribution of housing cost rises has pushed it up.

• New analysis of different forms of working-age income finds that men and women have contributed in roughly equal measure to overall income growth over the past 25 years.

• Ordinarily, the most important driver of this overall growth has been hourly pay growth, rather than changes in employment or hours. However, households are still recovering from the crisis, with male employment income lower in 2017-18 than in 2007-08.

• Instead, the economy has relied on other forms of growth. Population growth has accounted for over-two thirds (65%) of overall GDP growth since 2007, compared to just 15% pre-crisis. Conversely, productivity growth has gone from accounting for the large majority (69%) of overall growth to just 22% post-crisis.

• These trends cannot be relied upon for future income growth, however, with some having already run out of road. To restore strong household income growth, we need to restore sustained productivity growth; make the right distributional choices to help everyone benefit from that growth; reduce housing costs, and build on the country’s previous successes in helping parents to work.

In 1961 a typical working man could expect to support a family and buy a house on a single average wage. Average disposable household incomes have roughly tripled since then. That begs the question – Why has it become so difficult for so many to manage on these increased incomes today? Research by Cardiff University points to housing:

“Low pay and in-work poverty aren’t the same thing. Most low paid workers aren’t in poverty because many of them live in households with additional earners.”

“Housing tenure and housing costs are becoming much more important in determining poverty rates. All of the increase in working poverty between 2004/05 and 14/15 was experienced by families living in the private rented sector and social housing, without any increase for owner-occupiers.

There has been a shift away from owner-occupation and significant growth in the private rented sector. This is problematic from a poverty perspective because the private rented sector is associated with high housing costs, and elevated poverty rates, and a continued shift towards the private rented sector is likely to generate upward pressures on poverty rates in the UK.”

* Joe is a Vice-Chair of Hounslow Liberal Democrats, Chair of ALTER and PPC for Brentford and Isleworth