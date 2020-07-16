16 July 2020 – today’s press releases

We need a proper Green Recovery Plan to protect jobs

People deserve better than this Government’s NHS Test and Trace system

Government must not use commission as an excuse to stall on tackling racism

Government’s half-baked merger plan is threat to international aid

We need a proper Green Recovery Plan to protect jobs

Responding to ONS unemployment figures showing that the number of workers on payrolls has fallen by 649,000 between March and June, Acting Leader of the Liberal Democrats Ed Davey said:

Every single person losing their job reminds us that coronavirus is a tragedy that cuts across every aspect of people’s lives. Managing this health and economic crisis demands the best possible leadership at the top of our country. The Conservative Government’s shambolic handling of the pandemic has made the economic challenge we are facing far worse than it need have been. We need much better political leaders than Boris Johnson and Dominic Cummings if we are going to help those losing their jobs. With this sharp rise in job losses, the Chancellor must urgently look at additional support, otherwise there will be an unemployment tsunami in October. And we need a real vision for creating new jobs and the jobs of the future. The Chancellor’s summer statement offered little more than a sticking plaster. The Liberal Democrats are instead calling for a major £150bn Green Recovery Plan that will create millions of good quality jobs, safeguarding the UK’s future.

People deserve better than this Government’s NHS Test and Trace system

Responding to statistics out today that reveal NHS Test and Trace has only reached 71.1% of ‘close contacts’ of people who have tested positive for COVID-19, Liberal Democrat Health spokesperson Munira Wilson said:

The coronavirus crisis is taking an enormous toll and people are rightly worried about loved ones. The only way to allay fears and keep people safe is with a comprehensive strategy to test, trace and isolate every case of coronavirus. Under the leadership of this Prime Minister, however, it is becoming clearer that the Government failed to prepare. It is no wonder a management consultancy has been drafted in to get things right, but at what cost? People deserve better. The Liberal Democrats will continue to hold the Prime Minister’s feet to the fire to ensure the country’s test and trace program – app and all – is rapidly brought up to speed. That is how we can get back to normal as soon as possible.

Government must not use commission as an excuse to stall on tackling racism

Responding to the Government’s publication of the membership of its Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities, Liberal Democrat Equalities Spokesperson Christine Jardine said:

As Black Lives Matter has shown, the Conservative Government urgently needs to redress institutional racism in the criminal justice system and many other parts of our society. I wish the commission well, and commit the Liberal Democrats to playing a constructive role. But, to guarantee this commission has real teeth, the Prime Minister should commit now to ensuring the recommendations to come don’t just sit and gather dust. Conservative Ministers must not use the commission as an excuse to stall on tackling racism. We need a Race Equality Strategy now, starting with scrapping the Hostile Environment policies and suspicion-less Stop and Search.

Government’s half-baked merger plan is threat to international aid

Responding to the International Development Committee’s final report into the ‘Effectiveness of UK aid’, which warns the ‘impulsive’ decision to abolish DFID is likely to have dire consequences, Liberal Democrat International Development Spokesperson Wendy Chamberlain said: