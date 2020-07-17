Adrian May

Liberal Democrats – the Interdependence Party

By | Fri 17th July 2020 - 10:22 am

One of the things I like about our Party is our willingness to bounce ideas off one another.

On a Zoom meeting of our local party Exec this evening, once the formal business was out-the-way, we socialised over an optional drink. This was no epic drinking session of lore in the making, to be sung-about to our as-yet unspawned grandchildren, but a glass was nonetheless raised.

The frustrations of campaigning in Scotland, where the national dialogue is no longer Left vs Right, but Unionism vs Nationalism, came to the fore. In this common parlance, Liberalism doesn’t get much of a look-in. You might as well try to talk to people in the street about Confucianism.

Ask people why they voted SNP in their local council election, and they’ll go glassy-eyed and start bandying around words such as ‘Independence’ and ‘Freedom’, meanwhile their bins go unemptied. Even on a national scale, failings in Education and Health get brushed aside for this snake-oil cure for all ills, this panacea that is Independence. How exactly this constitutional change is supposed to improve their lives… well, let’s just say the detail starts to get a bit thin.

Yet there is an appeal, an emotional pull, to such a simple concept. The lack of detail is what keeps it beautiful – it is abstract. Compare this to our Party’s policies and manifesto, and you can see how much easier it is for the voter to embrace. It’s Monet’s ‘Water Lilies’ to Mondrian’s ‘Composition A’ (it’s okay to Google it…)

And then came the moment of clarity. We are the Liberal Democrats – The Interdependence Party.

Fundamentally we all know it’s true. We are all interdependent, and interconnected, in all aspects of our lives. Socially, economically, technically, globally. Look at our values and principles, all our policies areas, and you’ll see how they are interdependent. None can exist in splendid isolation. It’s why we’ve campaigned so strongly for Europeanism, internationalism, and a United Kingdom.

Once you’ve come to accept that, the notion of Independence seems as outdated, childish and churlish as it truly is.

I’ll raise a glass to that.

* Adrian May is a member in Edinburgh

