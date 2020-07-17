Layla Moran, cutting through the media

Lib Dem Voice invites each candidate for the leadership to submit one post in support of their campaign per week. This is the post from Layla Moran’s team for this week.

While we’re all caught up in the policy nuances of our summer leadership debate there is something to me that seems to have been overlooked – a leader’s ability to make the Liberal Democrats part of the national conversation in the media. This for me is one of the main reasons I’m backing Layla to be our next leader.

Layla has the media nouse to make the Liberal Democrat’s voice heard in the national conversation. Throughout this campaign, she has secured front-page stories across the spectrum, from traditionally Labour-supporting newspapers like the Mirror to staunch Tory backing papers like the Telegraph where she helped expose historic slavery links to some of the UK’s top firms leading to them donating to BAME community groups and charities.

She even led a campaign with the Daily Express on an incredible (and in the end successful) campaign to force the Government to introduce a Coronavirus Compensation Scheme for bereaved families. This shows how working with the media isn’t just about raising the party’s visibility, it can change policy and change lives.

Since I joined this party in 2015, I’ve never seen a Liberal Democrat MP so good at making us a relevant part of the national conversation. Layla is a refreshing voice in the media, in many cases providing the only clear opposition to this shambolic Tory Government. Just in the past few weeks, she made the front page of The i newspaper on opposing the Conservative’s heartless choice to reinstate car parking charges for NHS staff.

Layla has been on more front pages during the early stages of this campaign than any other Liberal Democrat MP in recent years. And this is all before she’s even become leader. It’s exactly the kind of media-savvy we need from a leader in years ahead when Liberal Democrat voices risk being few and far between.

She also has a natural charisma and energy during TV and radio interviews that is crucial to winning people over. Layla is both on top of the policy detail, but can also put across in a way that makes audiences warm to her. We saw that on Good Morning Britain this week where Layla flew the flag for the new cross-party inquiry she’s launched into the government’s handling of coronavirus. As we’ve seen in past elections, being an effective performer in the media and debates is often central to our success as a party.

One of the biggest risks facing the Lib Dems in the years ahead is that we will slowly fade from public view. If Lib Dems want to influence the national debate and secure change, we need to be effective at working the media. Layla has that much-needed talent and charisma in spades.

* Jack Haines joined the Liberal Democrats in 2015 at the age of 16 and was elected as a Liberal Democrat Councillor in Hull in 2019.