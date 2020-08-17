Mark Valladares

17 August 2020 – today’s press release

PM must apologise over grade award “shambles”

Ahead of the expected announcement that all A level and GCSE pupils in England are to get their teacher assessed grade, Liberal Democrat Education Spokesperson Layla Moran said:

Despite the warnings, the Education Secretary’s botched handling of grade awards has left countless young people stressed and anxious. The Prime Minister must show leadership and personally apologise for his Government’s shambles.

This expected U-turn is victory for common sense and rightly answers calls from Liberal Democrats and others, but it should never have gotten this far.

While it is embarrassing for the Government, it has been excruciating for students. It is clear the Education Secretary is out of his depth. If he doesn’t walk, he must be pushed.

There is still a long way to go to clean up this mess. Government must provide the clarity young people need, including supporting and resourcing universities to ensure all provisional offers are honoured.

In addition, Ministers must follow the example of the Welsh Education Minister and commit to an independent review of the process – that’s what transparent and accountable leadership looks like.

