The conceptual error behind the A level fiasco

On day zero we heard of some horrendous downgrades. Perhaps that was just anecdote. No longer. Clearly now we are in the realm of overwhelming evidence that the awarded grades are not a fair indication. Every single FE college responding to a survey covering half of all colleges report lower grades than in previous years. Large numbers of independent schools are bragging about record high grades. The stolen A*s have been awarded to others and the top university places have therefore largely been taken.

In principle, an algorithm could be fair from one school to the next, giving effectively each school its prior attainment. Clearly the algorithm hasn’t done this and therefore clearly it contains errors.

Even without these errors, the concept that if your centre expects a U to be awarded, then somebody has to be given a U, however well they are actually performing, is grotesque. But this is the concept, and it applies to all the grades below the level you are performing at, not just the Us.



The idea that the formula doesn’t work for small cohorts is correct. The remedy of granting inflated grades to students in small cohorts (largely public schools) and deflated grades to everybody else, is worse than the disease. The formula does not work for large cohorts either.

This brings me to the final conceptual error in the whole enterprise. Had the formula been correct, and had a fair solution been found to the problem of small cohorts, we would have been in a position where each school got broadly the results they would normally get, and we might all shrug and say ‘well that seemed to work’. Universities would have right number of applicants meeting their offers and would be happy.

But even then there would be no fairness from one individual to the next. The hard working late bloomer would be beaten by the coaster every time. There would be disappointed students, but we expect that anyway. There would be no proof a student could offer that they had mastered their subject. We would have fixed the aggregate statistics to look fair, and betrayed the individual students. The unfairness this fiasco has uncovered is only the tip of the unfairness iceberg.

How was this ever thought to be acceptable? I think the malign influence of collectivism has caused us to think of fairness in aggregate terms rather than individual terms: if somebody else from your school gets your grade, that doesn’t matter because they are the same as you, as far as the stats are concerned.

But the only fairness that matters is fairness to individuals.

Now that uni places have already been offered, I think the only remedy is to revert to CAGs (school assessed grades) – as Kirsty Williams has announced will happen in Wales – and to fund an expansion in places. Universities that have taken the invented grades at face value may deserve a bloody nose but it is more important to fund the extra places anyway to remedy the injustice to individual students. Universities should have capacity for extra places as they are losing international students.

* Joe Otten was the candidate for Sheffield Heeley in June 2017 and Doncaster North in December 2019 and is a councillor in Sheffield.