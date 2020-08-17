On reforming the Liberal Democrat organisation

Last September I stood for election to the Federal Board because I was aware of things which had gone wrong and needed to be put right. I didn’t expect my term of office, if elected, to start with picking up the pieces after a catastrophic general election. But it did.

The Thornhill Review has called for change, including to the Federal Board: a huge, sprawling thing with 35 voting members, the influence of any one of whom is very dilute. The Board would be better if it were less than half its current size. But whose seats should go? It will never agree. It is incapable of reforming itself, because everyone on it has an interest in their own seat being kept.

A slimmed-down Board could be a co-ordinating committee of members who represent other Party bodies. Like Mark Valladares, who asked on this site on 12th August whether the Party was manageable, I question the value of all the cross-representation on committees that exists now, and I don’t think reducing the Board to that is the right way to go. If Committee A needs to report to the Board, it shouldn’t have someone on the Board marking its homework. It makes it harder for the Board to be an unflinching critic if need be. Nor does the Board need to have someone on Committee A. It’s a fudge, a blurring of accountability.

The new Steering Group is rather like this. It’s full of reps of other Party bodies. I have asked for its composition to go back on the Board’s agenda but been refused. It is not too serious, because the Steering Group is only a delegation arrangement under existing standing orders. It isn’t permanent. The full Board can revoke the arrangement at any time.

Alternatively a slimmed-down Board could be directly elected by the grassroots members. Board members would be accountable via the ballot. That would only work if there was transparency as well.

Mark Valladares wrote on this site on 12th August that finding out what the Committees did between elections was difficult, as it was for individual Committee members to report back on their own personal activities. That’s true. Where are the minutes of crucial decisions that led to last year’s disaster? What individual or party body made the decisions, even? The Thornhill Review has not pulled punches, but neither has it named names. It’s as though after a car crash everyone in the car was a passenger and no one was in the driving seat.

Assuming transparency, whether a directly-elected Board would be a good Board, and what a good Board would look like, would be up to grassroots members who took an interest.

A third option is to appoint people based on expertise. But wouldn’t the grassroots first have to directly elect an Appointments Board to make the appointments? Who would decide what kinds of expertise to appoint? And isn’t this elitist?

It’s vital to get things right at the top of the Party. There’s also the vexed question of whether we need both the 12 Regions and the Party in England intermediate between the Federal Party and the Local Parties. If there are too many tiers, which should go? Are the Local Parties too big, too small, too various? What is the point of Branches?

The wider Party, not the Board, needs to step back, take a good look at the whole and bring proposals for reform by way of constitutional amendment.

The wider Party probably has as many opinions on this as there are members. To help get through this necessary but difficult process, it should obtain independent advice from outside the Party on how best to reorganise itself.

* Jo Hayes is a party activist, Chair of the East of England Regional Party and a member of the party's Federal Board.