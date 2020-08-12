Are the Liberal Democrats manageable?

Two weeks ago, I wrote a piece questioning a proposal for managing the Party through a Steering Group, pointing out that, based on what I had been led to understand, it appeared to duplicate existing bodies while adding another step between those in charge and those to whom they are accountable. Subsequently, there were reassurances given, which I think were reasonable.
But today, I have another question.
When the Liberal Democrats were formed, it was said that it was a merger of one Party whose motto was “never trust the members” with another whose motto was “never trust the leadership”. The problem is, that the two beliefs continue to run in parallel, and are reflected in how we run our Party today.
Our Committee structures are designed to ensure that there are myriad people whose role is to reflect and defend the views and positions of their “client group”, and others whose purpose is of oversight without apparent responsibility. So, for example, the Chairs of the various Federal Committees are members of the Federal Board so that they can be held accountable. Meanwhile, the Federal Board appoints representatives on the various Federal Committees. Why? Do they not trust the Chairs to report backwards and forwards faithfully?
We could slim down the various Federal Committees by stripping out some of the duplication – how many of the represented groups have members who have been directly elected in their own right, for example, and wouldn’t that be better anyway? Does the Federal Board need to be represented on every other Committee?
And members don’t help. Every three years, we elect a bunch of people to Federal Committees to “break up the Establishment” and then, as soon as they’re in post, we charge them with being “the Establishment” and display as much distrust of them as we ever did their predecessors.
The problem is that the Party’s democracy is performative, not real. We have elections, but accountability and scrutiny are poor. Finding out what the Committees do between elections is difficult – the various minutes are seldom published, very brief reports go to Federal Conference. Here at Liberal Democrat Voice, we publish reports as they are sent to us, but we’re an imperfect way of reaching the wider membership. Meanwhile, it is difficult for individual Committee members to report back on their own personal activities, which makes voting on their records challenging and occasionally unfair when they run for re-election.
Openness and transparency are supposedly liberal values. They’re certainly mine, even allowing for the fact that there are certain subjects where discretion is not only appropriate but wholly necessary. But for openness and transparency to be practical, you need trust – on both sides. Is anyone willing to start the process of building that trust?
This is an excellent post and makes a lot of points I’ve been thinking of but couldn’t express as clearly as Mark does!
On the particular point “The problem is that the Party’s democracy is performative, not real. We have elections, but accountability and scrutiny are poor.” We have a problem that we don’t have an informed electorate, and if no one knows what someone has or hasn’t done on a committee, how can they judge whether they should be re-elected or not. It’s still rare to see election manifestos for federal elections that state clearly what a person wants to do in their role and aren’t just a list of the other roles they’ve had and a declaration that they’re a “hard-working campaigner” or similar.
In some ways my views on this mirror my views on nuclear disarmament: waiting for an acceptable multilateral solution is waiting for something that will never come, and it needs someone to unilaterally take the first step.
When I was elected to FCC by the wider membership I blogged about what happened, and included vote numbers in my blog posts. There was significant pushback against this from almost all of the rest of the committee. I took to instead saying things like “unanimous” “large majority” or “close vote” instead because one doesn’t like to upset people, but it just shows that even someone like me can be pushed into being less transparent than they would like by the urge for secrecy from others….
Totally agree. I say that as someone who decided not to stand for Fed board last year after a number of conversations with existing members who encouraged me to do so. My main reason was that the majority of people didn’t encourage me on the basis of the things we could do together on Fed board, but on the basis that “we need to get rid of ”
And these were people I respected who have done wonderful work for our party. They weren’t petty, tribal people, but our systems had made them act in such a way.
I am on a commitee now, and looking forward to actually getting stuff done on that committee. Part of the issue is that our committees are expected to both be executives (But voluntary ones) and non exec oversight (of themselves and massively overtasked staff) I’ve said before that we should move to a clear demarcation of those functions – have a directly elected Small Fed Board that only exists to have non exec oversight function. Then have exec sub committees for each area/state/SAO with both directly elected members (with list system to ensure diverse representation) and co-opted members with agreement of Fed board majority who have accepted expertise. These sub committees would be expected to actually get stuff done in conjunction with staff and report regularly to Fed board (and chairs of subs would attend but not vote at Fed board)
With much regret I have to observe that if the Party can’t run itself, then by no stretch of the imagination can it lay any claim whatsoever to be able to run the country – either on its own or in partnership.
The requirements ? Three C’s…..Competence, character and charisma bound together by radical relevant policies. How many of these boxes can the party tick today, and to what extent can the two leadership candidates ?
The electorate aren’t daft. They know this and act accordingly.