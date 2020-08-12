Lib Dem Mum

Lib Dem Mum week 2 – When you can’t deliver leaflets

By | Wed 12th August 2020 - 11:55 am

Dear Lib Dem Mum,

 

My local party is moderately successful (we have some councillors but not an MP) and I want to help out. There are some great people in my local party, both elected to public office and on the executive committee, and I really want to help further the cause of liberalism. However, the only thing they ever want me to do is deliver leaflets, and I am not physically capable of doing a delivery round due to mobility problems.

 What can I do to show them that I can be useful in other ways?

 Frustrated, Yorkshire

 

Dear Frustrated,

 If our party has a major flaw alongside all the minor ones that come with being a group of human beings, it’s that we can be more of a leaflet delivery cult than an actual political party. Yours is not the only local party that tends to view volunteers as leaflet dispersal machines. Happily, there are other things you can do: 

 

  • Within your local party:
    • Stand for the exec. In my experience, local party execs tend to be in need of people who can do things other than deliver leaflets. A good treasurer, for example, is worth their weight in gold, similarly a secretary who is actually good at taking the minutes of meetings.
    • Someone who is good with computers and can do the admin work to arrange leaflet deliveries for other people is often helpful. 
    • Volunteer to do phone banking.
    • Volunteer to proof read the leaflets so that they don’t go out filled with embarrassing typos.
    • Start, or take over an existing, policy working group and work on policies to put forward to regional or federal conference.
  • Within your state and/or region, there is almost certainly a need for people to do all the things that you can do for a local party, but on a larger scale. You can also volunteer to be someone who scouts locations for meetings or conferences for accessibility: that’s not needed on a very regular basis, but it sounds like you would be the person to do it.
  • Within the many internal party organisations (Young Liberals, Lib Dem Immigrants, LGBT+LDs, Lib Dem Friends of Cake, etc. – there are hundreds of these, and there’s sure to be one that meets your interests, the party has a directory of them here), or for the party nationally, there are lots of volunteer administrative roles and most of these are done remotely, from the volunteer’s home, as a matter of course, just because of the geographical distribution of members.
  • You can also stand for federal committees, and/or join Federal Policy Committee working groups, and/or train to become a candidate assessor or an adjudicator for disciplinary matters, and do myriad other things to help out on a national level.
  • At the moment, you can also volunteer to help out your favourite leadership contender. Volunteer to help Layla here or Ed here.

 

I hope that gives you some ideas. And for those reading this who might be on the exec of a local party like Frustrated’s… Buck your ideas up or I will put you on the naughty step. The party will succeed much more if we help people to use their actual skills to help us, rather than dumping bundles of leaflets on them and nothing more.

 Love always,

 Lib Dem Mum

 

Do you have a problem for Lib Dem Mum? Email [email protected] or DM @lib_mum on twitter in complete confidentiality – only Lib Dem Mum sees messages to these accounts. No one in the team at LDV has access (and for the avoidance of doubt Lib Dem Mum’s views are her own and not those of the LDV team).

 All correspondents will be acknowledged, and if you are published you will be given a pseudonym.

 

Do you have a problem for Lib Dem Mum? Email [email protected] or DM @lib_mum on twitter in complete confidentiality - only Lib Dem Mum sees messages to these accounts. No one in the team at LDV has access (and for the avoidance of doubt Lib Dem Mum's views are her own and not those of the LDV team).

2 Comments

  • Lib Dem Mum 12th Aug '20 - 12:08pm

    I’m sure the lovely helpful LDV commenters will have further suggestions for Frustrated too 💞

  • Catherine Jane Crosland 12th Aug '20 - 12:23pm

    Frustrated, perhaps you could suggest that your local party holds regular street stalls in your local town centre. That way, you would be able to sit on a comfortable chair by the stall, while handing out leaflets to people as they pass by, and chatting to them about local issues, perhaps asking them if they would like to sign a petition that the local or national party is organising. You are likely to get a much more positive response from a street stall than you would from knocking on doors, or putting leaflets through letter boxes.
    But Lib Dem Mum is absolutely right. We need to get away from the cult of leafleting, and find other ways to campaign.

