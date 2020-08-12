Exam Results and Gradings

Students and teachers are often disappointed with some or all of their grades, and this will always be so. Don’t let us be consoled by this and dismiss the anxiety over grades as a temporary, COVID driven problem requiring only an immediate, pragmatic solution.
I was for several years in the early 2000s, a senior A level examiner. I set papers, wrote mark schemes and participated in grade reviews before grades were published.
I participated in meetings that manipulated mark schemes after students had completed papers but before they were marked – also in the meetings which manipulated grade boundaries after marking. These manipulations had four aims:
- To try and achieve a normal (bell-shaped) distribution of the marks.
- To achieve a distribution of grades as similar as possible to that in previous years.
- To avoid favouring or disadvantaging some classes of students.
- To try and maintain a consistent standard of intellectual challenge from year to year.
These aims are entirely appropriate but can clash horribly despite best endeavours.
I can still feel the pressure as I marked and remarked the coursework of my own students, knowing that the marks would very substantially contribute to their grades and that my own reputation was at stake each year. The pressures on teachers passing judgement during this COVID year must have been horrendous.
I hope that the COVID grades fiasco will lead to a better understanding of the inevitable pitfalls of both teacher assessment and of public exams and tests. A proper balance between these is essential. The Tories have been so wrong to minimize coursework.
Grades should be abolished. How can we determine the futures of our children by erecting a series of artificial cliff edges where, for example, there is no real difference between a top D and a bottom C?
There are possible alternatives. We would do a huge public service if we chose a good alternative and campaigned for it. This might even compensate for tuition fees!
* I have been a long time Liberal and Libdem voter, member of the European Movement, I joined after the referendum
Mr Stevens, correct me if I am wrong; but things seem never to have been the same since norm referencing, which dominated the grades when I took my A levels back in the early 1960s, was abandoned some thirty or so years ago in favour of the more utopian criterion referencing. Back then we had what I think was called the Gaussian Function/Curve, whereby the percentage of grades awarded resembled a mountain, whose peak was around the middle. So, for example, there were far more Cs and Ds than, say, As or Bs or Es or Fs. What it meant was that the number of As and Bs awarded was limited, as were the Es and Fs. Mind you, back in the early 1960s we got percentages and not grades and very few of us went on to Higher Education compared with today.
Now if you complete the task you get the grade and, in my subject the task has changed radically. No wonder that we’ve had grade inflation over the years. I can only speak for the subject I taught for over thirty years, namely Modern Foreign Languages; but I would say that the attainment in language proficiency in terms of grammar and vocabulary has actually declined over the years. Bizarrely , the ability actually to communicate in a MFL, particularly orally, has generally improved, although the sad decline in the numbers studying MFLs past GCSE reflects the Inherent difficulty of the subject compared with many others.
Sorry the above is a bit tangential, Mr Lishman, but I felt the need to get it off my chest!
It is not rational to impose a pre=ordained frequency distribution on a set of measurements that have not been made yet. So in schools it is unreasonable to do anything other than tell children what they have to learn and test accordingly.
I appreciate that there exists an argument about whether to have criterion referenced or norm-referenced results. It is of course a false dichotomy. There should be a reason for a curriculum, and this should drive both content and methods of assessment.
I am fascinated by the idea that in some way intellectual challenge can be measured. I would love to know how a committee can decide that by looking at a question paper. With any degree of validity that is.