Mark Valladares

How the Party is managed – can you be democratic and efficient?

By | Mon 27th July 2020 - 11:05 am

As something of a governance geek, and a veteran Party bureaucrat, I tend to take an interest in how my Party is run and led. Policy is interesting yes, but you can tell a lot about any organisation by whether how it operates is in accordance with its declared values.

The “problem” with that is, if your values refer to democracy, transparency and accountability, you might not achieve optimal efficiency, if efficiency is defined as “getting things done”. It is a more pressing concern if you want to change things, and most, if not all, Party Presidents are elected on a mandate of changing things. The catch is that there are very few levers that a President can pull that actually do anything – they rely on people skills to persuade those who actually have operating authority to act as they wish them to.

Eventually, some Party Presidents discover the limits of soft power, and conclude that they need to find a way to make it easier to change things. It is tempting to solve the problem by creating new bodies, formal or informal, which allow circumvention of the sometimes labyrinthine and deliberative processes and systems required by the Federal Constitution.

Which brings me to the apparently proposed creation of a new Steering Group which will, amongst other things, “have detailed scrutiny discussions that stretch in a supportive way our CEO and the director team”, is an interesting but slightly troubling proposal. It troubles me because it appears to duplicate the functions of existing bodies established by the Constitution, for example, the Federal Finance and Resources Committee, whose role includes;

overseeing the administration of the Federal Party, including its Chief Executive, headquarters and other staff…

Its membership is defined and they are accountable to the Federal Board, who are theoretically accountable to you and me. But who will this new Steering Group be accountable to, and who will appoint its members? Indeed, if we, the members, are unhappy with their performance, what can we do about it?

I have, for many years, struggled with the question of accountability in my capacity as an elected member of Regional, State and Federal Committees. How do you report back on what the Committee does, how do you reflect your personal contribution? Indeed, even if you can do these things, how can you do it in such a way as to make it meaningful? And that’s in a situation where anyone can find out how I got there, and can replace me at regular intervals.

But, if a body is extra-constitutional, who can make it accountable, who will report, and how can we be confident that they will provide us with enough information to allow proper scrutiny? Will members, for example, be able to ask questions at a Federal Conference?

There is undoubtedly a reason why this proposal has seen the light of day, one which I’m not privy to, but perhaps before we proceed along such a path, perhaps members deserve the chance to hear why it is necessary?

2 Comments

  • James Baillie 27th Jul '20 - 11:19am

    I agree wholeheartedly with these concerns, and have a number of additional worries about the new proposals which I’ll be writing up in due course.

    The supposed “trade off” between democracy and efficiency is in large part a myth, in any case: bodies where effective scrutiny is impossible lose any incentive to be efficient in the first place. This is one of the largest problems with our central committees, which as a result of their near total lack of minutes, counted votes, and transparency in general are extremely difficult even for highly engaged members to have any meaningful oversight of.

    It worries me greatly that questions so far have been answered with both “look, the whole board signed off on this” and “well we haven’t sorted out all the details yet”. If the membership details of this new committee aren’t nailed down yet, how on earth can the board have meaningfully signed off on the proposal?

  • David Evershed 27th Jul '20 - 11:24am

    An excellent article Mark.

    It would seem that under the constitution the Federal Finance and Resources Committee would have the power to disband any ad hoc Steering Group formed to usurp its powers.

