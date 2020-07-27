Celebrating Shirley Williams’ contribution to British politics on her 90th birthday

To celebrate Shirley Williams’ 90th birthday, members of the Social Democrat Group executive have written four articles about her contribution to the party and to British politics. Below is a summary of each piece. To see the full pieces, follow the links.

George Kendall joined the SDP when it was formed in 1981 and has been a member of the SDP and the Lib Dems ever since. He is acting chair of the Social Democrat Group.

He writes that he was like many foot soldiers in the SDP in Shirley being his favourite politician. He loved her honesty and humanity in acknowledging her weaknesses, and her passion in looking for new policies to improve social justice, whilst rigorously thinking through whether they would work.

But most of all he loves how she combines passion with respect for those who disagree with her.

In an age of angry echo chambers, which hurl abuse at each other, Shirley is an example today’s politicians should look to.

In his piece, Committee member Mathew Hulbert makes the case for disagreeing agreeably. He points out that, though he disagrees with Shirley Williams’ stances on social issues over the years, he can still appreciate and value her pioneering role in politics; as a radical Education Secretary, as a woman in politics and as a brave Social Democrat.

Michael Mullaney has fought Bosworth four times, coming within 5,000 of taking it in 2010.

He writes how Shirley Williams achieved an enormous amount, despite the disadvantage of never having a safe seat.

If not for boundary changes, she might have held the Crosby seat she took from the Tories. If so, and she had stood against David Owen for the SDP leadership after the 1983 election, the process of merging the SDP with the Liberals may have been a much less painful process.

Had Shirley Williams had a safe seat whilst in the Labour Party or had the SDP really taken off she could have reached the stratospheric heights of British politics. As it was she was a great campaigner who succeeded in making a big impact in the Labour Party, the SDP and then the Liberal Democrats.

Colin joined the Liberal Democrats from Labour in 2016

He writes how he greatly admires Shirley Williams’ courage in following her political and religious philosophy to its logical intellectual conclusion without consideration of the implications.

He suspects her huge popularity with the general public during this period was really based on admiration of her courage to risk everything for her beliefs, but many older members in the Labour Party still see her departure as a betrayal. They forget her radicalism, particularly in education: her passion to tear down educational divisions to allow all to succeed is a legacy which has changed millions of lives.

* The Social Democrat Group is a fringe organisation within the Liberal Democrats which exists to reach out to social democrats beyond the party, and to celebrate and develop our social democrat heritage.