Crisis in Belarus and possible EU and UK policy response

#Живёт Беларусь – two words that are the rallying cry for what appears to be a tipping point for the Lukashenko regime with mass strikes at factories, schools, TV anchors resigning and signs that security forces are refusing to follow orders or resigning. Despite the repeat of the Lukashenko play book of arresting or brute elimination of opposition figures, the country coalesced around an unlikely figure in the form of a quiet housewife who has fired up the imagination and bamboozled the regime. It is also a test of how the West, the EU and most notably the UK in a post-Brexit setting reacts. It is a fundamental test of basic (liberal) values at the geographical centre of Europe.

Translated literally as ‘Long live Belarus’, this opposition slogan was my go-to phrase as a freshly minted Phd working on macroeconomics and policy advice with government and the central bank in the 90s when I saw boredom set in. Belarus, one of the 15 successor states, was a country with higher per capita income and development in 1990 than even Poland. Unlike other Former Soviet states to the east and south it remains a nation with strong fundamentals, a well-educated populace and a reasonably well run economy without the rampant corruption and oligopolistic structures found in Russia and Ukraine.

Elected in 1994 against the travails and troubles Yeltsin’s Russia and the now-forgotten spectre of high inflation, wage and pension arrears and unemployment. Fast forward 26 years and 6 elections to last week and the massive electoral fraud culminating in an announcement that Lukashenko had secured 80% of the vote. The opposition coalesced around the wife of one of the key opposition figures after he was arrested. A Hong-Kong style decentralised democratic movement managed to outwit the heavily policed state including the lockout of the Internet. To their credit, some polling stations refused to follow dictat and produced a ledger showing an overwhelming vote for Svetlana Tikhanovskaya who was threatened and dumped in neighbouring Lithuania. Trigger a mass outpouring of protests.

In a matter of days, the flames of opposition to the electoral fraud have fanned across society with large state owned enterprises – the traditional working class support base for Lukashenko – supported by first the young metropolitans, then teachers, doctors and spontaneous groups including a chain of women in white carrying flowers for miles on end in the capital, Minsk.

The initial response of any dictator is to use fear and horrific use of brute force and torture were carried out by the Pretorian guard known as OMON police – thugs in short. This led to an outpouring of protest, previously pliant TV anchors resigning and security personnel refusing to use force, particularly outside Mink and even resignations.

EU and UK Policy Responses

The EU’s initial response has been as expected – concerns that the elections were ‘neither free nor fair’ and about disproportionate use of force. The resumption of targeted sanctions on individuals are likely although blanket economy-wide sanctions may not ensue given that both Belarus and indeed the EU is in the midst of the Covid induced economic slump. The UK government followed up on a similar statement on August 10th.

There are at least 2 possible possibilities: Lukashenko leaves or he fights it out by asking Putin for support, which could also be military.

Under option 1 either Ms Tikhanovskaya takes over (she has stated she will be a caretaker president until a new set of transparent elections are held in 6 months) or there is a re-run of the fair elections but in which case Lukashenko would need to first resign for the process to be credible.

Option 2 cannot be excluded. Lukashenko has managed to play off the EU and Russia for two decades although at the cost of de-facto Russification of key Belarusian assets in lieu of subsidised energy which was then re-packaged into petrochemicals by Belarus. This subsidy is now ended, partly due to the macroeconomic challenges facing a Russia even more reliant on hydrocarbons in 2020 than at the collapse in 1991 of the Soviet Union.

Russian President Putin has long pushed for ever-closer union of the two countries that are members of the EU-lite group known as the Eurasian Union that also comprises ex-Soviet Kazakhstan, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan. Russia has key military assets in Belarus and sees the country as a key buffer between it and NATO but also a gateway to its enclave on the Baltic Sea, Kaliningrad.

The unknown is how Russia will act? It does not want to see another colour revolution or on its doorstep following events in Georgia, Ukraine and to some extent in Armenia where a former blogger is now the Prime Minister. There is also strong support for the Belarusian protestors in Russia and both countries are mired in an economic and Covid crises.

What is the reaction function for the West if option 2 plays out – either in the form of military support or a de-facto enlargement of Russia to gobble up Belarus?

The choice of unification should be that of Belarusians to decide. There is no real difference between the two countries ethnically, linguistically or history. However, that choice must be based on fair and free elections and adherence to basic human rights – and not on the basis of de facto invasion.

Any military intervention would be a test and become a major geopolitical risk event, threatening peace and stability in the NATO and EU Member States of the Baltic states – many with significant Russian minorities. It would, without the precursor of fair elections, also likely lead to further escalation of internal instability in Belarus with ramifications into Ukraine which neighbours both and is already at war with Russia for the breakaway Donbas region in western Ukraine. It would also represent a major test for US president Trump in the run-up to the US elections due in November.

The EU and UK initial responses have been measured although the declaration by the three Baltic Prime Ministers on August 14th was more coherent and in line with option 1. The UK needs to remain on the same page with the EU, be it on possible sanctions or in the event of a more aggressive Russian response, be ready to react together under the EU and NATO umbrellas. The UK’s response to China regarding Hong Kong sets the benchmark and the situation in Belarus is similar and closer to home. My one concern is that the end of the EU transition period due in under 140 days and a UK cabinet composed of die-hard Brexiteers does not lead to further British exceptionalism.

* With experience across academia, think tanks, central banking, EU Accession and reforms across 40 developing and transition countries, Dr Rupinder Singh works with multilateral organisations and governments as an independent adviser. He is an Executive member of Liberal International (British Group).