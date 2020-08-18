Is electoral reform the last thing we need?

The last thing we need is electoral reform because we need to think and work in a sequence which results in genuine electoral reform.

The word “genuine” is included because Neo-Liberals, their fellow travellers and their “useful ill-informeds” use the word to describe financial and economic changes which are to the detriment of the general public.

To quote economist Michael Hudson:

The IMF (International Monetary Fund) and kindred Washington consensus bodies demand labour market “reforms” that would reverse the 20th century workplace reforms. The word “reform” is now attached to any policy as an advertising slogan.

A possible genuine electoral reform progression is one that includes: awareness, analysis, rooftop-shouting, and prominent persistent activity and action so that genuine electoral reform is made to happen.

The Electoral Reform Society (ERS) reports that in the 2019 General Election “over 22.6 million votes (70.8%) did not contribute to electing an MP”. Thus, the votes of 70+% of citizens were irrelevant to the election of the current government.

In that election, the seat to votes ratio was: Conservatives 1 for 38,264; Labour 1 for 50,837; SNP 1 for 25,883; Lib-Dem 1 for 336,038 and Green 1 for 866,435.

The ERS Report provides a Proportional Representation (PR) scenario:

Conservatives 288 seats (-77 from First Past The Post (FPTP))

Labour 216 (+13)

Lib Dems 70 (+59)

Greens 12 (+11)

Brexit Party 11 (+11 from 0)

SNP 28 (-15)

Mixed Member Proportional Representation (MMP/AMP) would have cost Conservatives 81 seats, mostly to benefit Lib Dems and Greens.

Single Transferable Voting (STV) would have seen the Conservatives with 53 fewer seats and the SNP with 18 fewer.

A typical proportional voting system will give a Deviation from Proportionality (DV) score of 5-8%.

DV by UK/constituent nation:

UK – 16%

Scotland – 36.4%

Northern Ireland – 30%

England – 17.5%

In the 2019 election, the Conservatives got 43.6% of votes and 56.2% of seats (+12.6%) (UK).

Labour got 32.1% of votes and 31.1% of seats.

SNP got 3.9% of U. K votes and 7.4% of seats. In, Scotland only, they got 45% of votes and 81% of seats.

The UK is the only country in Europe using FPTP.

Of 650 seats in the House of Commons, 316 are “safe”. Before the 2019 election, the average UK constituency had not changed hands for 42 years, with 192 seats (30%) last changing party in 1945, or earlier, and 65 seats (10%) being held by the same party for more than a century.

Registered donations to political parties for the 2019 General Election campaign were:

Conservatives – £19.4 million

Labour – £5.4 million

The Brexit Party – £4.2 million

Liberal Democrats – £1.3 million

Green Party – £0.2 million

Other Parties – £0.3 million

(House of Commons Library)

This analysis alone shows that our democracy is specious.

More analysis, persistent roof-top-shouting, activity and action please!

* Steve Trevathan is chairperson of Lyme Regis and Marshwood Vale Liberal Democrats.