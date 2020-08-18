Reflections on exam results and our Minister

I have a confession to make. I think that Kirsty Williams is bloody brilliant.

As if it wasn’t enough being the sole Welsh Liberal Democrat elected to the Welsh Parliament and the most senior non-Labour politician in Wales, then there was COVID.

The pandemic demanded an incredible amount from our schools and the wider education system. More or less overnight, schools became childcare hubs for keyworkers with teachers delivering blended learning, undertaking wellbeing checks, providing packed-lunches and so much more.

Oh, and in Wales they were busy preparing for the first ever made-in-Wales curriculum, the biggest piece of education legislation – possibly the biggest pieces of legislation ever put before the Senedd. Led by our own Kirsty Williams.

Then came the results period.

Despite the narrative – including from our own party – decisions relating to this years’ results period aren’t neutral. The decision to award teacher-assessed grades will have implications for other parts of the education system and for learners in the future. These decisions have to be balanced, considered, and weighed up against all possible outcomes. Balancing those is difficult and those painting it as an easy, no strings-attached decision are playing games. It’s neither fair for pupils, parents, or our teachers.

Kirsty has done what people say they want politicians to do. To listen, to reflect, to balance arguments and, where necessary, change direction. That takes courage, especially when the stakes are so high for so many.

This decision will require intervention from politicians in future to ensure equitable outcomes for those cohorts. So, two things need to change. We can’t pick and choose so freely when we like and don’t like political intervention in education and the “U-turn” narrative must change. The future of our democracy relies on better debate and discussion than this.

A little-reported part of Kirsty’s statement included a commitment to an independent review of the process since exams were cancelled. That’s the transparent and accountable leadership that people should be able to expect from politicians. Kirsty should be commended for taking that step and committing herself to that process.

Soundbites are great for nudging the dial, but everyone in a position of power should take note. This is how you lead by example, how you deliver lasting improvements which command trust and support, and how you collectively learn from experience.

The response to Kirsty’s leadership yesterday, throughout COVID, and since her appointment as Minister for Education in 2016 has been overwhelmingly positive. Having spoken to many in the last few days and this morning, I know how well-respected Kirsty is by parents and practitioners across Wales. Today’s decision on awarding grades just shows whose side Kirsty and the Welsh Liberal Democrats are on and what it means to have a Lib Dem at the cabinet table.

Kirsty does an incredible job and does so with so much warmth and compassion.

I am absolutely in awe of Kirsty and I’m proud of everything she has done and is doing on behalf of the Welsh Liberal Democrats in government to co-create an education system that is a source of pride for us all and show what it means to elect Liberal Democrats.

Kirsty, diolch.

* Rhys Taylor is leader of the Liberal Democrat group on Cardiff Council.