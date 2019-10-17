Mark Valladares

17 October 2019 – the overnight press release

By | Thu 17th October 2019 - 7:15 am

Lib Dems: Brexit will limit the horizons of college students

The Association of Colleges has today published a survey revealing that 94% of colleges would be unable to fund student and staff mobility programmes outside of the EU’s Erasmus+ programme.

Responding to the figures, Liberal Democrat Shadow Education Secretary Layla Moran MP said:

Brexit shuts the door on students and staff studying, training and working across Europe. This survey shows that colleges simply can’t afford their student exchange programmes without the funding that the EU provides through Erasmus+.

Colleges are wary about replacing Erasmus+ with a British-led alternative because they know how easy and convenient it is to partner with our closest neighbours. The Government is prepared to deny students the opportunity to study in Europe at an affordable price.

Liberal Democrats demand better for students. By stopping Brexit, we can save the UK’s participation in Erasmus+ at a time when its budget is about to expand massively.

We will not give up on providing students with the opportunity to experience other cultures, make new friendships, share ideas and widen their horizons.

