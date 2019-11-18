18 November 2019 – today’s press releases

Arcuri interview suggests Johnson abused his position as Mayor

Umunna: Repressive scenes in Hong Kong are ‘totally unacceptable’

Lib Dems: Leadsom shows Tories have no answers to key questions facing businesses

Swinson: Liberal Democrats will scrap business rates

Arcuri interview suggests Johnson abused his position as Mayor

Responding to Jennifer Arcuri’s interview on ITV last night, Liberal Democrat Shadow Culture Secretary Layla Moran said:

The evidence is mounting that the Prime Minister, the then mayor of London at the time, absolutely abused his position to forward the business interests of his friend Jennifer Arcuri. This flouts the very rules he was meant to uphold and is further evidence that Boris Johnson is both wholly incompetent and not to be trusted. The move to postpone the decision of whether there should be an investigation into the Prime Minister until after election cannot stand. Voters must have the full facts on who they are voting for before they go the polls on December the 12th. Only the Liberal Democrats can take seats from the Conservatives this election and offer the British public the chance to stop Brexit and build a brighter future.

Umunna: Repressive scenes in Hong Kong are ‘totally unacceptable’

Commenting on reports that police are surrounding Hong Kong Polytechnic University, firing tear gas and rubber bullets at protestors inside, Liberal Democrat Shadow Foreign Secretary Chuka Umunna said:

Chief Executive Carrie Lam must immediately ensure a de-escalation of the situation in Hong Kong. The repressive scenes we are witnessing are totally unacceptable. The UK made a promise to the people of Hong Kong. We must uphold that promise and stand with the protestors in their efforts to secure democracy and the rule of law. The Conservatives have been sitting on their hands for too long when it comes to Hong Kong. The UK must not abandon the people of Hong Kong in their time of need. A Liberal Democrat government would act to help secure their rights and freedoms. We have a moral and legal duty to do so.

Lib Dems: Leadsom shows Tories have no answers to key questions facing businesses

Responding to Business Secretary Andrew Leadsom’s interview on the Today programme this morning, Liberal Democrat Shadow Chancellor Ed Davey said:

Andrea Leadsom has today confirmed that the Tories are not the party of business. We have already seen how the threat of Brexit is damaging our economy, yet the Tories still have no answers to businesses’ key questions, from future immigration policy to business rates. A Tory Brexit, backed by Donald Trump and Nigel Farage, would create a toxic environment for businesses yet they have no credible plan to mitigate this disaster. The real victims of their complacency will be small business owners, employees, and consumers who will face years more uncertainty. The Liberal Democrats will boost our businesses by stopping Brexit, rebuilding our infrastructure and using the Remain bonus from the higher growth of staying in the EU to invest in a brighter future for young people and adults across the United Kingdom.

Swinson: Liberal Democrats will scrap business rates

Speaking to the CBI today, Leader of the Liberal Democrats Jo Swinson announced that the Liberal Democrats would scrap business rates entirely to breathe new life into our high streets.

The Liberal Democrats would abolish business rates and replace them with a commercial landowner levy, based on the value of the land only. This would take the cost off businesses and help support our high streets.

The change would cut taxes in 92% of local authorities and help rebalance the UK economy.

The Commercial Landowner Levy would give a big boost to the manufacturing sector and make it cheaper for all businesses to invest in renewables or other new technology for their premises.

In her speech, she also set out plans to spend £130bn on infrastructure, including housebuilding, and £5bn for a new Green Investment Bank to invest in zero-carbon projects.

Leader of the Liberal Democrats Jo Swinson said: