The Voice

WATCH: Jo Swinson’s speech to the CBI

By | Mon 18th November 2019 - 9:00 pm

Courtesy of the Guardian’s You Tube channel.

Jo talked about the Lib Dems being the party of business and set out our strategy:

The speech went down reasonably well. Carolyn Fairbairn, the CBI head said afterwards:

It was good to hear commitments from the Liberal Democrats on working with firms to tackle climate change, improve skills and backing business as a force for good.

“Increasing investment in infrastructure will better connect the UK’s regions and nations, close productivity gaps and facilitate a step change in exports.

“The Liberal Democrats recognise the broken business rates system needs fundamental reform. But moving to a land value tax is mired in complexity, and it remains unclear how it would cut overall costs or provide a level playing field. Much more detail will be needed.

“Employee engagement is hugely important, but there are numerous ways to ensure staff views are represented at the highest levels rather than simply asking employees to sit on boards.

Earlier, she had expressed concern about the PM’s Brexit plans.

Action at home must be accompanied by the right type of Brexit certainty. That means a new relationship with the EU that maintains frictionless trade, keeps close regulatory alignment and supports our services sector. Unnecessary deadlines and damaging cliff edges should be replaced by taking the time needed to secure a sustainable, ambitious relationship.”

She isn’t going to get certainty from a PM who has been selling his deal to his party’s hardliners as no deal in a year’s time.

