Caron Lindsay

Sal Brinton: Our democracy should not be in the hands of invisible corporate structures

By | Mon 18th November 2019 - 7:40 pm

Tonight the Liberal Democrats and SNP lost their court bid for inclusion in the ITV Leaders’ debate tomorrow night.

Sal Brinton was at the Royal Courts of Justice and had this to say afterwards:

The Liberal Democrats’ position in this election and that of our leader is unique: Jo Swinson is the only leader of a national party fighting to stop brexit.

“Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn should not be allowed to sidestep debating the issue of Brexit with someone who wants to remain, and ITV should not give them the opportunity to do so.

“That is why this is an incredibly disappointing verdict. Not just for the Liberal Democrats but also for democracy in this country, and for every remainer who deserves to have a voice in this debate.

“It is worrying that the Ofcom guidance allows TV Executives, not the voters, to decide whether the biggest issues of the day are debated openly in the ITV Debate.

“This campaign is undeniably dominated by Brexit, the single biggest issue for our country, perhaps in the last 75 years.

“Both Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn are determined to drag this country down in the name of Brexit.

“This law needs to change. ITV needs to change.

“Jo Swinson and the Liberal Democrats brought this court case because our politics needs to change too.

“Televised debates between political party leaders should be framed in stronger legislation.

“But more than that, our democracy should not be in the hands of invisible corporate structures, and arrangements for such debates should always be accessible and transparent.

“We will not set our principles aside, we will continue this fight.

“Not just for this General Election, but for our future democracy too.”

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about , , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

One Comment

  • Michael Cole 18th Nov '19 - 8:11pm

    Everyone who favours fairness in politics should be appalled by this decision.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarDan 18th Nov - 7:31pm
    As an Assistant OLE Engineer currently trying to their BEng project dissertation on.. well OLE, I've stumbled on to this post, and am currently struggling...
  • User AvatarTonyH 18th Nov - 7:20pm
    The Guardian reports the speech went down well with the audience in the room. https://www.theguardian.com/business/2019/nov/18/jo-swinson-best-reception-cbi-conference-lib-dems-pro-eu-stance?CMP=share_btn_tw
  • User AvatarRichard Underhill. 18th Nov - 6:59pm
    Strange as it may seem we have not really had an inquiry into why we lost the 1916 referendum. How and why we won in...
  • User AvatarCharles Smith 18th Nov - 6:26pm
    BBC’s Katya Adler insisted it could soon be announced that Jean-Claude Juncker will stay on as President of the EU commission to the end of...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 18th Nov - 6:19pm
    @ Arnold, At least we agree that the SE of England has largely benefited from EU membership! The big Leave vote came from the North,...
  • User AvatarInnocent Bystander 18th Nov - 6:04pm
    @Mr Adical, Then the market place is working as it should, although I don't see how Tesco, Saintsbury's and Morrisons would count as struggling SMEs...